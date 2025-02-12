Apex Legends Season 24 sees a large player drop despite of major changes

Apex Legends Season 24 went live on February 11, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET. While many players have reported that Apex has become fun again, player-count data shows concerning results. According to reports and Steamdb, the active player count for Season 24 peaked at over 223,000 players. This is approximately 64% less than the number of active users for the Season 16 Anniversary Event.

For reference, the peak player count on February 13, 2024, around the release of season 16 stood at over 624,000 players.

Note: Some of the data used in this article were procured from steamdb.info

Apex Legends Season 24 sees a major drop in player count as compared to the same time last year

Apex Legends underwent several important changes as Season 24 arrived. Important updates were made to the Arsenal, Healing Packages, armor, Legends, and more. However, it appears that these changes have not been attractive enough to restore the title to its former glory.

Around one year ago, on February 14, 2025, the game witnessed an impressive peak of over 633,000 online players. Season 16 had just been released and the servers were filled with enthusiastic players. About a year later, this charm appears to be lost with less than 300,000 players showing up to enjoy the release of Apex Legends Season 24.

There are numerous potential reasons for this drop. Negative reviews on Steam often see fans citing a cheating problem on top of bugs and gameplay issues. Some fans complain that the issues in the game took almost too long to fix. This may have left some fans frustrated, resulting in many turning away from Apex Legends in the long run.

However, Apex Legends Season 24 promises a lot of positive changes, bug fixes, and quality-of-life improvements. This may make up for all the negative experiences that players often report in their comments and reviews. Regardless, it is a challenge to restore the fanbase to the numbers that the game previously enjoyed.

The new season boasts a rework for Ash. Furthermore, recently the developers also released a rework for Lifeline making her more team-friendly and engaging. These Legend changes may invite some players back to the game. However, it's not possible to estimate how many just yet.

Read more Apex Legends-related articles from Sportskeeda:

