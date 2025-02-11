All bug fixes and quality-of-life changes in Apex Legends Season 24

A range of bug fixes and quality-of-life changes have been incorporated with Apex Legends Season 24. These have been introduced to improve players' general gameplay experience and provide them with seamless and fluid mechanics as they boot into the game.
Several major bugs have been fixed with the latest update. The developers have gone above and beyond to ensure that their newest seasonal launch is a massive success amongst fans.
This article will explore all the bug fixes and quality-of-life changes in Apex Legends Season 24. Read below to know more.
All bug fixes in Apex Legends Season 24
Here's a detailed list of all the bug fixes incorporated with the Apex Legends Season 24 patch:
General bug fixes
- Fixed an issue where the Mythic Bin could become merged with a Gold Bin
- Fixed more firing range realm spawning issues:
- Thermite VFX
- Maggie ball bouncing off of invisible doors
- Mirage decoys getting stuck on invisible doors
- Fixed rare issue that could prevent the ring VFX and other particles from spawning
- Mixtape: swapping to secondary akimbo weapons from loadouts will no longer play the first draw animation
- PK will no longer occasionally lock up after using the Choke
- Rechamber times can no longer be bypassed on the Sentinel and PK by swapping attachments
- Reactive weapons will no longer lose their reactive state after swapping
- Squadmate animations once again play during Legend selection
- "View upgrades" button in Legend locker will no longer take you to friends list
Legend bug fixes with Apex Legends Season 24
- Alter / Ash / Wraith: Void Vision (enemy highlighting) no longer applies on enemy portals
- Alter: Upgrades Tactical Cooldown+ and Void Vision returned to correct tier placements
- Lifeline
- Crashing will no longer occur when gliding or using the D.O.C. Heal Drone
- Gliding will no longer occasionally lower performance
- Pathfinder grapple can once again attach to D.O.C. Halo
- Mirage
- Fixed a crash that could occur when using Mirage's Ult near Gravity Cannons
- Lifeline’s D.O.C. now cloaks properly to prevent revealing Mirage (previous hotfix)
- Newcastle: Ult no longer canceled by Ash’s snare
- Revenant
- Resolved rare crash that could occur when pouncing
- Shadow Pounce now plays leap audio when spectating a Revenant
- Wattson: fixed upgrade that was allowing the placement of two interception pylons
- Valkyrie: Tac now working inside of D.O.C. Halo and near Dome of Protection’s edges
- Vantage: sprinting no longer available while using Ult Accelerant
All quality-of-life changes with Apex Legends Season 24
- Added further hardening to prevent hipfire cheats
- Added Account Level details
- Info about your Account Level progress and rewards granted at each future level
- Accessed via Lobby (top left), also displays XP bar and level progress
- Adjustments to Match Summary
- XP Gain, Challenge, and Pass progression added to end of match flow
- Squad Summary section now picks from a small set of stats instead of always showing “Revives,” “Respawns,” and “Time Survived” for unranked Duos and Trios
- Mixtape: disabled assist Ult gain with accelerated weapons which allowed for some Ults to be used too quickly
- Reactive skins now show their effects in the lobby menus
- Some Rat Spots have been eliminated across all maps
AI Bots: Cover and Peeking
- Can now use geometry in the environment as cover
- Can also utilize “peeking” behavior to provide more of a challenge
- Plethora of bug fixes across all parts of the Bot experience
- Improvements and tuning on Easy and Normal difficulty Bots (E1 - N3 Difficulty)
Audio updates with Apex Legends Season 24
- Added Mono output option for players with limited hearing
- Mono audio combines left and right sound channels into one, making it easier for players with hearing impairments to hear all audio cues. It ensures no important sounds are missed, regardless of ear or stereo positioning.
- Friendly footsteps volume and audible distance reduced
- Friendly skydive volume reduced to allow for strategizing during drop (enemy volumes unchanged)
- Increased importance for zipline attach/detach and doors to ensure they are heard more consistently
- Reduced volume of squadmate and ambient audio while enemies are being revived
- Reduced volume for Fuse's Tac and Ult
- Reduced volume for Survey Beacons and Ring Consoles for self and squadmates (enemy volumes unchanged)
Dev note: Audio can be crucial whether you’re the squad attacking or the one being attacked. We’ve adjusted multiple audio cues to assist with combat effectiveness, and have a few more initiatives in the works to optimize audio throughout the match.
Graphics changes
- Improved CPU rendering performance on all consoles
DX12 (PC) updates with Apex Legends Season 24
- Changed the way that ultrawide monitors handle 16:9 and 16:10 resolutions in full-screen mode. They will now have pillarboxing (black borders on left and right) and no stretching. This behavior can be disabled with +mat_wide_pillarbox 0 launch argument, if stretching is desired.
- CPU rendering performance improved 5%-10% (situation based) and some frame drops may be reduced
- Added a launch argument +mat_minimize_on_alt_tab 1 that allows behavior similar to DX11 where tabbing away from/clicking out of the fullscreen game causes Apex to minimize
- Improved loading performance after compiling shaders for the first time (up to 30% faster on some systems). Note that shaders always need to be pre-loaded to minimize gameplay stuttering.
- Added a launch notification for players with incompatible GPUs that DX11 support will be discontinued
That's all there is to know about the bug fixes and quality-of-life changes made with Apex Legends Season 24. For more related news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports section.
