All bug fixes and quality-of-life changes in Apex Legends Season 24

A range of bug fixes and quality-of-life changes have been incorporated with Apex Legends Season 24. These have been introduced to improve players' general gameplay experience and provide them with seamless and fluid mechanics as they boot into the game.

Several major bugs have been fixed with the latest update. The developers have gone above and beyond to ensure that their newest seasonal launch is a massive success amongst fans.

This article will explore all the bug fixes and quality-of-life changes in Apex Legends Season 24. Read below to know more.

All bug fixes in Apex Legends Season 24

Here's a detailed list of all the bug fixes incorporated with the Apex Legends Season 24 patch:

General bug fixes

Fixed an issue where the Mythic Bin could become merged with a Gold Bin

Fixed more firing range realm spawning issues:

Thermite VFX

Maggie ball bouncing off of invisible doors

Mirage decoys getting stuck on invisible doors

Fixed rare issue that could prevent the ring VFX and other particles from spawning

Mixtape : swapping to secondary akimbo weapons from loadouts will no longer play the first draw animation

: swapping to secondary akimbo weapons from loadouts will no longer play the first draw animation PK will no longer occasionally lock up after using the Choke

Rechamber times can no longer be bypassed on the Sentinel and PK by swapping attachments

Reactive weapons will no longer lose their reactive state after swapping

Squadmate animations once again play during Legend selection

"View upgrades" button in Legend locker will no longer take you to friends list

Legend bug fixes with Apex Legends Season 24

Alter / Ash / Wraith: Void Vision (enemy highlighting) no longer applies on enemy portals

Void Vision (enemy highlighting) no longer applies on enemy portals Alter: Upgrades Tactical Cooldown+ and Void Vision returned to correct tier placements

Upgrades Tactical Cooldown+ and Void Vision returned to correct tier placements Lifeline

Crashing will no longer occur when gliding or using the D.O.C. Heal Drone

Gliding will no longer occasionally lower performance

Pathfinder grapple can once again attach to D.O.C. Halo

Mirage

Fixed a crash that could occur when using Mirage's Ult near Gravity Cannons

Lifeline’s D.O.C. now cloaks properly to prevent revealing Mirage (previous hotfix)

Newcastle: Ult no longer canceled by Ash’s snare

Ult no longer canceled by Ash’s snare Revenant

Resolved rare crash that could occur when pouncing

Shadow Pounce now plays leap audio when spectating a Revenant

Wattson : fixed upgrade that was allowing the placement of two interception pylons

: fixed upgrade that was allowing the placement of two interception pylons Valkyrie : Tac now working inside of D.O.C. Halo and near Dome of Protection’s edges

: Tac now working inside of D.O.C. Halo and near Dome of Protection’s edges Vantage: sprinting no longer available while using Ult Accelerant

All quality-of-life changes with Apex Legends Season 24

Added further hardening to prevent hipfire cheats

Added Account Level details

Info about your Account Level progress and rewards granted at each future level

Accessed via Lobby (top left), also displays XP bar and level progress

Adjustments to Match Summary

XP Gain, Challenge, and Pass progression added to end of match flow

Squad Summary section now picks from a small set of stats instead of always showing “Revives,” “Respawns,” and “Time Survived” for unranked Duos and Trios

Mixtape: disabled assist Ult gain with accelerated weapons which allowed for some Ults to be used too quickly

Reactive skins now show their effects in the lobby menus

Some Rat Spots have been eliminated across all maps

AI Bots: Cover and Peeking

Can now use geometry in the environment as cover

Can also utilize “peeking” behavior to provide more of a challenge

Plethora of bug fixes across all parts of the Bot experience

Improvements and tuning on Easy and Normal difficulty Bots (E1 - N3 Difficulty)

Audio updates with Apex Legends Season 24

Added Mono output option for players with limited hearing

Mono audio combines left and right sound channels into one, making it easier for players with hearing impairments to hear all audio cues. It ensures no important sounds are missed, regardless of ear or stereo positioning.

Friendly footsteps volume and audible distance reduced

Friendly skydive volume reduced to allow for strategizing during drop (enemy volumes unchanged)

Increased importance for zipline attach/detach and doors to ensure they are heard more consistently

Reduced volume of squadmate and ambient audio while enemies are being revived

Reduced volume for Fuse's Tac and Ult

Reduced volume for Survey Beacons and Ring Consoles for self and squadmates (enemy volumes unchanged)

Dev note: Audio can be crucial whether you’re the squad attacking or the one being attacked. We’ve adjusted multiple audio cues to assist with combat effectiveness, and have a few more initiatives in the works to optimize audio throughout the match.

Graphics changes

Improved CPU rendering performance on all consoles

DX12 (PC) updates with Apex Legends Season 24

Changed the way that ultrawide monitors handle 16:9 and 16:10 resolutions in full-screen mode. They will now have pillarboxing (black borders on left and right) and no stretching. This behavior can be disabled with +mat_wide_pillarbox 0 launch argument, if stretching is desired.

CPU rendering performance improved 5%-10% (situation based) and some frame drops may be reduced

Added a launch argument +mat_minimize_on_alt_tab 1 that allows behavior similar to DX11 where tabbing away from/clicking out of the fullscreen game causes Apex to minimize

Improved loading performance after compiling shaders for the first time (up to 30% faster on some systems). Note that shaders always need to be pre-loaded to minimize gameplay stuttering.

Added a launch notification for players with incompatible GPUs that DX11 support will be discontinued

That's all there is to know about the bug fixes and quality-of-life changes made with Apex Legends Season 24. For more related news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports section.

