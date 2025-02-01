Apex Legends Season 24 key art hints at potential Assault-class meta

The Apex Legends Season 24 key art was recently released on January 30, 2025, with the debut of the official anthem for the upcoming season, Takeover. With three popular Assault-class Legends featuring as the prime mascots on the key art for the upcoming season, the community has been left speculating if Apex Legends Season 24 might feature an Assault-class meta.

Hence, this article will explore the possibility of an Assault-class meta in Apex Legends Season 24.

Note: The contents of this article are speculative. Reader's discretion is advised.

Will Apex Legends Season 24 be spearheaded by an Assault-class meta?

While there's no official confirmation from the developers, the community is speculating a potential Assault-class meta coming in with the debut of Apex Legends Season 24. These speculations are based on the newly released key art featuring three popular Assault Legends: Mad Maggie, Ballistic, and Ash.

In a recent exclusive interview held by TheGamer, John Larson, Apex Legends’ live balance designer had said:

" The current Ash is compelling in this meta where once you get a knock you really have to capitalise on that; both with the tether to secure someone and then Ult in and finish up the fight. We’ve got some changes coming — if you're sleeping on Ash now I don't think you'll be sleeping on her for much longer."

This excerpt further hints that Ash will be getting a major rework in Season 24. Both these factors have strongly caused the community to believe that the upcoming season could potentially be spearheaded by Assault legends.

Looking back at the past, key art has often been representative of what players can potentially expect from a new season. Based on recent trends, we do have reasons to speculate that the latest key art might point toward a potential Assault legend-driven meta in the game.

However, until we have official confirmation regarding this matter, the contents discussed in this article remain pure speculation. With a developer blog right around the corner, we believe players will soon get more information about what they can expect from the upcoming season as it goes live.

That's all there is to know about a potential Assault-class meta coming in Apex Legends Season 24. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports section.

