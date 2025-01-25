New leak suggests Ash might get a potential buff in Apex Legends Season 24

A new leak from popular data miner and leaker @HYPERMYSTx suggests that Ash might receive a buff in Apex Legends Season 24. While there's no official confirmation from developer Respawn Entertainment, this information seems credible. Ash has been one of the least-picked characters in the game's recent seasons, and a buff would certainly be beneficial for her.

This article takes a look at the rumored buff for Ash in the upcoming season of Apex Legends.

Note: The contents of this article are based on leaks. Readers should take the information with a grain of salt.

Could Ash get a buff in Apex Legends Season 24?

A leak from data miner HYPERMYSTx indicates that Ash will get a buff to her passive ability in the upcoming season of Apex Legends. This information was apaprently obtained by data-mining game files.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ash has had one of the lowest pick rates in the game since her release in Season 11. According to HYPERMYSTx, the character will gain a unique "Dash Jump" ability as her passive.

The class overhaul and addition of perks did improve Ash's standing in the game. However, compared to other Legends, she still ranks low in the current meta.

Nonetheless, the leaked buff and a few minor adjustments to her kit could be game-changing, possibly making the character more viable and on par with other Legends.

Note: It's unclear whether Ash's new leaked buff is an entirely new passive ability, or an addition to her pre-existing passive ability, Marked for Death.

Read more: 5 best Legends to duo with Ash in Apex Legends Season 23

That's all there is to know about the rumored Ash buff coming in Apex Legends Season 24. This article will be updated when new information about the character's abilities comes to light.

For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda Esports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.