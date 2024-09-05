5 best Legends to duo with Ash in Apex Legends Season 24

Ash in Apex Legends Season 24 is the most popular pick, dominating the meta team compositions. The developers provided quite a few buffs to the entire Assault class while reworking the passive ability of Ash alongside a much-needed tweak for Ballistic. These legends have now overshadowed the Support meta from Season 23 by introducing a completely new and aggressive pace in the game.

Ad

Ash in Apex Legends now comes with an extra ability that allows players to dash in any direction. This is a massive movement buff that becomes better with the Level 3 upgrade perk which can provide two dash charges. Combined with the ability to teleport longer distances with the ultimate, Ash has become a formidable force on the roster.

This article will highlight the best characters to play with Ash in Apex Legends Season 24.

Ad

Trending

Editor’s note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this article have been updated to match the Apex Legends Takeover seasonal update that went live on February 11, 2025. Fans can expect to see changes in the article for future updates.

Five characters you should pair with Ash in Apex Legends Season 24

Ash is an underrated Assault Class Legend in the Apex Games. She has quite a great kit that features a mix of both traversing abilities, and crowd-control powers. With the implementation of the perk system, Ash's effectiveness in the game has grown tenfold.

Ad

Here's a list of her abilities to better understand which characters will pair with her the best:

Marked for Death (Passive Ability): Ash's tactical map will show you all the recent deaths in your vicinity, and around the entire map. Arc Snare (Tactical Ability): Ash can deploy a snare that traps any player caught in it for a short duration. You can enhance its capabilities by equipping either the Greedy Snare or Twin Snares perk in the game. Phase Breach (Ultimate Ability): You can create a one-way phase tear that allows you to traverse from one location to another. The maximum range for Phase Breach is 75 meters.

Ad

With her abilities out of the way, let's now focus on the five best Legends you can duo with Ash in Apex Legends Season 24:

1) Ballistic

Ballistic in Legend Locker (Image via EA)

Ballistic is a fantastic pick to pair up with Ash in Apex Legends. He received a hefty rework that brought two tactical charges to his base ability kit. His ultimate ability can now provide a movement speed buff while active alongside a reload speed buff. This combined with Ash's ability to trap enemies with her snare and reposition quickly with the ultimate, makes this duo highly aggressive and fight-oriented.

Ad

Also read: 5 best legends to duo with Lifeline in Apex Legends Season 24

Ballistic's ultimate speed boost can also be used in different ways including retreating to cover. In case Ash does not have a teleport charge, this is a great strategy to get out of the opponent's line of sight and avoid incoming damage.

This duo can utilize their tactical abilities to disable and disorient enemy teams with ease. Such a strategy is good for aggressive pushes and can score the squad a free kill.

Ad

2) Wraith

Wraith in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Another unit you must pair with Ash is Wraith. Since Wraith is a Skirmisher, her playstyle and aggressiveness harmonize with Ash perfectly. Wraith can easily distract enemies while Ash sneaks up on them, scoring some quick kills.

Ad

Also read: 5 best Legends to duo with Newcastle in Apex Legends Season 24

Unlike Ash, Wraith’s portal can be used multiple times. This allows both of the characters to fall back when in a life-threatening situation. They can then heal up, go back to their original spot, and start fighting again. When Wraith sustains too much damage, she can use her Tactical and safely fall back while Ash can cover her to make sure no one pushes the former.

Ad

3) Octane

Octane is a great character to duo with Ash in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

If high-tempo gameplay is what you're after, Octane serves as the perfect Legend to duo with Ash in Apex Legends Season 24. Octane's abilities allow him to be extremely mobile, and this opens up numerous opportunities for the duo to exploit.

Ad

Some crafty teamplay mechanics would include, you, as the Ash player, using your Snare to bind people and calling it out to Octane. The latter can quickly use his Stim to rush them, chuck grenades in their vicinity, and easily shoot them out. This can allow you to easily secure an elimination or two.

Read more: 5 best Legends to duo with Alter in Apex Legends Season 24

Furthermore, if you're dead set on bum-rushing enemies, both Ash and Octane's ultimate abilities allow you to reach from one point to another quickly. Ash can open up a portal to a maximum limit of 75 meters. From here, Octane can use his Jump Pad to provide additional means of mobility to quickly push enemies.

Ad

4) Bangalore

Bangalore fits perfectly with Ash in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

If you want to pair another Assault character with Ash in Apex Legends, Bangalore is the one you should be choosing. Her kit is quite versatile and is useful in most scenarios.

Ad

Bangalore’s smoke is the perfect ability to disrupt the enemies’ vision while you and the rest of your team can sneak towards them. Moreover, her smokes act as the perfect cover for a few seconds while also stopping the opponents’ advancements.

Read more: 5 underrated Legends after latest update

Bangalore’s Rolling Thunder is another ability you should not sleep on. It can deal a hefty amount of damage while also stunning enemies who dare to step into its effective radius. Keep in mind that Bangalore can stun herself with this ability; therefore, you should be careful when going inside Rolling Thunder.

Ad

5) Vantage

Vantage in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Vantage secures the fifth spot in this list. While the others are much better choices for Ash in Apex Legends, Vantage is also not a bad option, especially if you like to keep your distance from your prey.

Ad

Check out: 7 pay-to-lose skins in Apex Legends (2024)

Vantage’s ultimate can easily knock down enemies who sport the White or Blue shield, making her a solid and impactful character in early rings. The fact that Vantage can access the Ring Consoles that are scattered across the maps increases her value significantly.

That's all there is to know about the five best Legends to duo with Ash in Apex Legends Season 24. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.