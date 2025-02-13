Community divided over new TTK changes in Apex Legends

The recent gun buffs and helmets rework in Apex Legends Season 24 have impacted the game massively. However, the developers have introduced significant changes to the TTK, which players have mixed feelings about. The community took to the r/apexlegends subreddit to discuss the current state of the game. A user named wobby69 jokingly stated that there was no point in reloading anymore. They said:

“What's the point of reloading anymore man lmao”

According to some users, the devs had overdone the balancing in hopes of providing players with more opportunities to deal with getting third-partied. User OceanOG sarcastically pointed out that at least it would be easier to win 1v3s now with the gun buffs and the faster weapon swaps. They commented:

“hey at least a 1v3 is more viable”

There were, however, some who believed that this was Respawn’s way of keeping the game interesting. User BKabba3 said that the game was not supposed to be completely balanced and the developers had openly talked about taking risks, which this was a result of. They added that the previous season was good for Supports while this season was highlighting the Assault class; hence, the massive buffs to gunplay.

Some players believed that the recent TTK felt like cheating. A user called HaGriDoSx69 said that even though they had not played the game for a long time, it felt like they had hacks on. They replied:

“I know about the changes but as a player who hasnt touched the game since season 16 this vid looks like shameless cheating to me.”

Finally, user T3ddyBeast pointed out that the gunplay now resembled that of the ultimate of the most destructive Assault class Legend, Ballistic.

What are the changes that affected TTK massively in Apex Legends Season 24?

It is not just one single change that has completely changed the TTK (Time to kill) in Apex Legends. The major changes leading to such a drastic fall in TTK are:

Increased damage output of all weapons across the board

Removal of helmets (white, blue, and purple)

No headshot damage reduction from gold and red helmets

Shield upgrades capped at level 3 (100 shield)

This covers all the changes resulting in the massive decrease in TTK in the game. It is clear that the majority of the Apex Legends community is not happy with the current state of the game; however, it seems to fall in line with the way the developers seem to be taking risks with each passing Season.

