"The community deserves better": Apex Legends players want the new TTK changes reverted 

Apex Legends Season 24, titled Takeover, has introduced significant changes to the game, notably affecting the time-to-kill (TTK) dynamics. The developers have implemented comprehensive damage reworks, resulting in a faster TTK, which has sparked considerable debate within the community.

Prominent streamer rivaLxfactor expressed strong criticism regarding these adjustments on his X account. He emphasized that the combination of TTK alterations, armor modifications, and the removal of helmets was excessive. The caption continues by mentioning,

"Revert it and tweak 1 thing, not all 3 aspects. The community deserves better and the team leading the way might simply be in the way at this point."

The community's response to these changes has been mixed. Some players have reported positive experiences, noting improvements in their gameplay statistics and expressing satisfaction with the new dynamics.

@RobT75UK mentioned returning to the game after a two-month hiatus and achieving higher average damage and a 2.25 K/D ratio, indicating satisfaction with the new changes. @Jayyrood called out the streamer for being a typical complainer and mentioned having fun, @XvX_Quinn had a similar view as well. @ShadeSmokes420 on the other hand, did not even feel a TTK difference with the new update.

Meanwhile, there were also some players who agreed with the streamer. @Teukkake criticized the weapon buffs, stating that fights end too quickly and need balancing. @JoaquinHadra worried that the new TTK removes Apex's core strategy, reducing fights to either a quick few seconds battle or endless poking. @tylerjustice904 went as far as to say that Apex now feels like a futuristic space Call of Duty rather than the tactical battle royale it used to be.

What new changes affect the TTK in Apex Legends Season 24?

In Apex Legends Season 24, significant adjustments have been made to the game's mechanics, notably affecting the Time-to-Kill (TTK). One of the primary changes includes a comprehensive rebalance of all weapons, resulting in increased damage outputs across the board. This enhancement in weapon power means players can now eliminate opponents more swiftly than in previous seasons.

The frustration of the community is visible, as the game has been constantly losing active players despite having a new season. The developers have yet to address the concerns of the community.

