Apex Legends Season 24 Twitch Drops (Week 1): All rewards and how to get

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Feb 13, 2025 07:34 GMT
Apex Legends Season 24 Twitch Drops are live now (Image via Electronic Arts and Twitch)
The Apex Legends Season 24 Twitch Drops are here, giving players an exciting opportunity to unlock some exclusive in-game rewards. The freebies have arrived with the release of the new season on February 11, 2025, and will only be available for a limited time.

This article breaks down all the rewards available through the Apex Legends Season 24 Twitch Drops and explains how to redeem them.

All rewards featured in Apex Legends Season 24 Twitch Drops

Players can redeem the following free rewards by watching Apex Legends livestreams on Twitch with Drops enabled:

  • Get In There Holo Spray
  • Thirst Quencher Charm

How to unlock

To obtain the Apex Legends Season 24 Twitch Drops, follow these steps:

  • Visit the official game's website and sign in to your EA account.
  • Head to the account settings and find the option to connect your Twitch account.
  • Follow the prompts to authorize the connection between your EA and Twitch accounts.
  • Go to Twitch and search for Apex Legends streams with the 'Drops Enabled' tag.
  • Accumulate the required watch time to qualify for each reward.

Requirements

Now that you have connected your Apex and Twitch accounts, here are the requirements for each cosmetic item to unlock:

  • Get In There Holo: Watch a 'Drops-enabled' Apex Legends stream for one hour.
  • Thirst Quencher Charm: Watch a 'Drops-enabled' Apex Legends stream for two hours.

Once you reach the necessary watch time, a notification will appear on Twitch. Once this happens, visit your Twitch Inventory and claim your unlocked rewards. They will be added to your Apex Legends inventory automatically.

End date

The Apex Legends Season 24 Twitch Drops campaign is active until February 17, 2025, at 3 AM Eastern Time. After this period, they will neither appear on Twitch nor as purchasable items in the in-game shop.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
