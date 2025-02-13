Apex Legends Season 24 Twitch Drops (Week 1): All rewards and how to get

The Apex Legends Season 24 Twitch Drops are here, giving players an exciting opportunity to unlock some exclusive in-game rewards. The freebies have arrived with the release of the new season on February 11, 2025, and will only be available for a limited time.

This article breaks down all the rewards available through the Apex Legends Season 24 Twitch Drops and explains how to redeem them.

Also read: Apex Legends Season 24 patch notes: Ash rework, armor changes, major gameplay updates, and more

All rewards featured in Apex Legends Season 24 Twitch Drops

Players can redeem the following free rewards by watching Apex Legends livestreams on Twitch with Drops enabled:

Trending

Get In There Holo Spray

Thirst Quencher Charm

Expand Tweet

How to unlock

To obtain the Apex Legends Season 24 Twitch Drops, follow these steps:

Visit the official game's website and sign in to your EA account.

Head to the account settings and find the option to connect your Twitch account.

Follow the prompts to authorize the connection between your EA and Twitch accounts.

Go to Twitch and search for Apex Legends streams with the 'Drops Enabled' tag.

Accumulate the required watch time to qualify for each reward.

Also read: Apex Legends Season 24: 5 best weapons to use after the update

Requirements

Now that you have connected your Apex and Twitch accounts, here are the requirements for each cosmetic item to unlock:

Get In There Holo : Watch a 'Drops-enabled' Apex Legends stream for one hour .

: Watch a 'Drops-enabled' Apex Legends stream for . Thirst Quencher Charm: Watch a 'Drops-enabled' Apex Legends stream for two hours.

Once you reach the necessary watch time, a notification will appear on Twitch. Once this happens, visit your Twitch Inventory and claim your unlocked rewards. They will be added to your Apex Legends inventory automatically.

End date

The Apex Legends Season 24 Twitch Drops campaign is active until February 17, 2025, at 3 AM Eastern Time. After this period, they will neither appear on Twitch nor as purchasable items in the in-game shop.

Also read: "bunch of well needed changes": Apex Legends players believe Season 24 is fun again

Read related articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.