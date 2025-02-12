  • home icon
"bunch of well needed changes": Apex Legends players believe Season 24 is fun again

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Feb 12, 2025 15:39 GMT
Apex Legends community reacts to Season 24 (Image via Electronic Arts)
Apex Legends community reacts to Season 24 (Image via Electronic Arts)

The community seems to enjoy Apex Legends Season 24 so far. It introduced significant updates, including weapon and legend balancing, and new content like the Creator Commissioners program. These changes aim to refresh the gameplay experience and address long-standing community feedback.

A recent post on X by popular Twitch Streamer @HisWattson is gaining traction. He expressed his renewed enjoyment of the game.

Many agreed in the comments section, with one notably saying:

"The game is actually fun again this was a bunch of well needed changes tbh. Now they focus on better ranked system and rewards and we may be 100% back."
Comments from the community (Image via X || @HisWattson)
Comments from the community (Image via X || @HisWattson)

The post gained over 2,200 likes within a day and numerous players responded to it. @Privacy_Pleas liked the Apex Legends Season 24 content but expects to see changes in the ranked mode as well as a new map rotation system. @Michaelyates93 first mentioned how numerous streamers are complaining about the season, then added that the new TTK (Time to Kill) and weapon changes are good.

On the other hand, there were many negative comments as well. @Rodoval expressed dissatisfaction with the low TTK, implying that it negatively affected their gameplay experience.

More comments from the community (Image via X || @HisWattson)
More comments from the community (Image via X || @HisWattson)

@Magic criticized @HisWattson for previously declaring Apex as a dead game and now talking positively about it. @DNutsGourmet expressed their frustration stating that they got false banned for no apparent reason, and sarcastically mentioned enjoying the new season.

When will the Apex Legends Season 24 end?

Apex Legends Season 24, titled Takeover, began on February 11, 2025, at 9:30 PM Eastern Time. Considering the length of previous seasons, this one is also expected to be around three months long. On that note, the season could end in the first week of May 2025, but there's no official confirmation from the developers regarding this yet.

Edited by Angad Sharma
