Apex Legends Season 24 patch notes: Ash rework, armor changes, major gameplay updates, and more

Apex Legends Season 24 patch notes are here, and the latest seasonal update has brought forth a plethora of changes to the title. Starting from a major rework to Ash and her kit, updates to Ballistic, numerous gameplay changes, and a lot more. The newest season of Apex is undoubtedly packed with content, and players are all for it.
The past few seasons have been quite lackluster, and fans are enthusiastic about seeing Respawn and EA get back on track with their latest update. This article will explore all the changes brought forth by the Apex Legends Season 24 patch notes. Read below to know more.
Everything included in the Apex Legends Season 24 patch notes
Here's a detailed look into everything that's been brought forward by the Apex Legends Season 24 patch notes:
Ash rework
Ash sees a number of improvements this season to her Arc Snare and Phase Breach to make them more effective and reliable. Her snare change lets her snag targets against the strong edge of the tether more often. Her Ult goes farther and travels faster, and endpoint detection has improved to make the targeting stickier and less prone to accidental bad snapping.
The big change for Ash is her new passive: Predator's Pursuit. This grants her an omnidirectional short-range dash—enabling her to close the gap on a tethered target or evade swiftly in a close-quarters skirmish. With these changes, Ash is set to become the Apex Predator she was always meant to be
Muzzle flash changes with Apex Legends Season 24 patch notes
Visual clutter in gunfights is no joke. In an attempt to combat this, we’ve reduced the effects and particles you see when you fire your weapon. We believe this update balances increased visual clarity while still selling the impact and fantasy of firing our weapons.
- All 1P weapons muzzle flashes have been updated
- 95% less visual noise over the line of sight (sparks, smoke, glows etc)
- Noise/visuals kept below line of sight
- Reduced size of muzzle flashes
- Optimized particle count
- Cleaned noise from shells ejects
- Cleaned lingering elements (smoke, sparks, etc)
- Light toned down to avoid flickering on weapons and environment models
Balance updates with Apex Legends Season 24 patch notes
Care Package
- R-99 returns to the floor (balance details below)
- Peacekeeper enters the Care Package (balance details below)
Gold Weapon Rotation
- Alternator, R-99, Wingman, 30-30 Repeater, Rampage LMG
EVO
- Max level achievable by earning EVO is now Level 3 (Purple Armor)
- Red Armor no longer earnable through leveling
- EVO required to reach Level 3 increased to 1700 (was 1350)
Dev Note: Red armor allowed for a much wider health disparity in the mid to late game which reinforced activities like farming damage on the outskirts and avoiding encounters to collect resources. By lowering the total Armor available to these actions and the levels required to earn them, you can now get end-game ready more easily and focus on what matters most—the fight.
Accelerated Weapons
- Assists with an Accelerated Weapon equipped will no longer grant the extra 30% ult charge in Mixtape Modes
Gameplay updates with Apex Legends Season 24 patch notes
NEW Arsenals
These stations provide players with easy and deterministic access to weapons and ammo of their choice.
- Stations across all POI's on every map with fixed locations
- Ammo type provided randomizes each match
- Equipped with an enhancing terminal that upgrades one weapon matching the ammo type per Arsenal
- Enhancing grants an upgraded attachment and provides an optic if one is missing
Healing
- Cells now take 2.5s to complete (was 3s)
- Syringes now take 4s (was 5s)
- Cells & Syringes now stack up to 6
- Players now start with 4 Cells and 4 Syringes (was 2 each)
- Battery and Medkit spawn rates have been slightly increased
Dev Note: Players will undoubtedly need to continue popping meds whenever they can with lowered max health, a universal gold helmet perk, and a ton of weapon buffs. We’ve decided to shave down some of those sharp edges to make healing a little easier across the board.
Helmets
- White, blue, and purple have been removed from the loot pool
- Players no longer start with a white helmet
Dev Note: Finding and equipping Helmets has always been a bit lackluster in both feeling the impact of wearing one and making the potential damage output a bit murky. Removing headshot damage reduction from the game makes damage more consistent, understandable, and easier to calculate.
Gold Helmet
- Reworked into Gold Armor Upgrade Helmet
- Offers Improved Minor Healing perk that doubles the output of Cells & Syringes with Apex Legends Season 24 patch notes
- Sets the player’s Armor to 100 regardless of Level
- Leveling still required to unlock Legend Upgrades, but no longer affects armor while equipped with Apex Legends Season 24 patch notes
- No headshot damage reduction
- Chance to appear in Gold Bins after Bin Reset
NEW Mythic Armor Upgrade Helmet
- Red tier introduced
- Sets player’s armor to 125 regardless of level
- Leveling is still required to unlock Legend Upgrades, but no longer affects armor while this item is equipped with Apex Legends Season 24 patch notes
- Red helmets offer no headshot damage reduction
- Appears in the Mythic Bin & late game Care Packages
Dev Note: Both the new Gold and Red Helmets are designed to pull some of the passive power embedded in Legends and put it into the loot pool to create new items to chase and fight for. They’ll also create dynamic gameplay options for players to strategize which squadmates don these powerful new items.
Knocked Down State
- Significantly increased crawl speed while knocked with and without knockdown shield raised with Apex Legends Season 24 patch notes
POI Names on Drop
- Now able to see the name and loot tier of each POI projected over the POI during first drop
- Also includes Arsenal info to help drive drop choice
Ammo and attachment changes
- Hop Ups: Hammerpoints have been removed from the loot pool
- Gold Magazines: time to reload while stowed decreased to 2s (was 5s)
- Optics: 1x Holo optic has been removed from the loot pool with Apex Legends Season 24 patch notes
- Replicator: reduced the amount of ammo to 1 stack per weapon (was 2 stacks)
Map rotation with Apex Legends Season 24 patch notes
Pubs
- Kings Canyon
- Olympus
- Broken Moon
Ranked
- Kings Canyon
- Olympus
- Storm Point
Mixtape
- February 11-March 24, 2025
- TDM: Thunderdome, Habitat, Skull Town, Estates, Zeus Station
- Control: Lava Siphon, Barometer, Labs, Caustic, Thunderdome
- Gun Run: Wattson, Estates, Thunderdome, Fragment, Skull Town
That's everything that you need to know about the Apex Legends Season 24 patch notes. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports section.
