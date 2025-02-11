Apex Legends Season 24 patch notes: Ash rework, armor changes, major gameplay updates, and more

Apex Legends Season 24 patch notes are here, and the latest seasonal update has brought forth a plethora of changes to the title. Starting from a major rework to Ash and her kit, updates to Ballistic, numerous gameplay changes, and a lot more. The newest season of Apex is undoubtedly packed with content, and players are all for it.

The past few seasons have been quite lackluster, and fans are enthusiastic about seeing Respawn and EA get back on track with their latest update. This article will explore all the changes brought forth by the Apex Legends Season 24 patch notes. Read below to know more.

Everything included in the Apex Legends Season 24 patch notes

Here's a detailed look into everything that's been brought forward by the Apex Legends Season 24 patch notes:

Ash rework

Ash sees a number of improvements this season to her Arc Snare and Phase Breach to make them more effective and reliable. Her snare change lets her snag targets against the strong edge of the tether more often. Her Ult goes farther and travels faster, and endpoint detection has improved to make the targeting stickier and less prone to accidental bad snapping.

Ash in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

The big change for Ash is her new passive: Predator's Pursuit. This grants her an omnidirectional short-range dash—enabling her to close the gap on a tethered target or evade swiftly in a close-quarters skirmish. With these changes, Ash is set to become the Apex Predator she was always meant to be

Read more: All Legend buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 24

Muzzle flash changes with Apex Legends Season 24 patch notes

Visual clutter in gunfights is no joke. In an attempt to combat this, we’ve reduced the effects and particles you see when you fire your weapon. We believe this update balances increased visual clarity while still selling the impact and fantasy of firing our weapons.

All 1P weapons muzzle flashes have been updated

95% less visual noise over the line of sight (sparks, smoke, glows etc)

Noise/visuals kept below line of sight

Reduced size of muzzle flashes

Optimized particle count

Cleaned noise from shells ejects

Cleaned lingering elements (smoke, sparks, etc)

Light toned down to avoid flickering on weapons and environment models

Balance updates with Apex Legends Season 24 patch notes

Care Package

R-99 returns to the floor (balance details below)

Peacekeeper enters the Care Package (balance details below)

Gold Weapon Rotation

Alternator, R-99, Wingman, 30-30 Repeater, Rampage LMG

EVO

Max level achievable by earning EVO is now Level 3 (Purple Armor)

Red Armor no longer earnable through leveling

EVO required to reach Level 3 increased to 1700 (was 1350)

Dev Note: Red armor allowed for a much wider health disparity in the mid to late game which reinforced activities like farming damage on the outskirts and avoiding encounters to collect resources. By lowering the total Armor available to these actions and the levels required to earn them, you can now get end-game ready more easily and focus on what matters most—the fight.

Accelerated Weapons

Assists with an Accelerated Weapon equipped will no longer grant the extra 30% ult charge in Mixtape Modes

Gameplay updates with Apex Legends Season 24 patch notes

NEW Arsenals

These stations provide players with easy and deterministic access to weapons and ammo of their choice.

Stations across all POI's on every map with fixed locations

Ammo type provided randomizes each match

Equipped with an enhancing terminal that upgrades one weapon matching the ammo type per Arsenal

Enhancing grants an upgraded attachment and provides an optic if one is missing

Healing

Cells now take 2.5s to complete (was 3s)

Syringes now take 4s (was 5s)

Cells & Syringes now stack up to 6

Players now start with 4 Cells and 4 Syringes (was 2 each)

Battery and Medkit spawn rates have been slightly increased

Dev Note: Players will undoubtedly need to continue popping meds whenever they can with lowered max health, a universal gold helmet perk, and a ton of weapon buffs. We’ve decided to shave down some of those sharp edges to make healing a little easier across the board.

Helmets

White, blue, and purple have been removed from the loot pool

Players no longer start with a white helmet

Dev Note: Finding and equipping Helmets has always been a bit lackluster in both feeling the impact of wearing one and making the potential damage output a bit murky. Removing headshot damage reduction from the game makes damage more consistent, understandable, and easier to calculate.

Gold Helmet

Reworked into Gold Armor Upgrade Helmet

Offers Improved Minor Healing perk that doubles the output of Cells & Syringes with Apex Legends Season 24 patch notes

Sets the player’s Armor to 100 regardless of Level

Leveling still required to unlock Legend Upgrades, but no longer affects armor while equipped with Apex Legends Season 24 patch notes

No headshot damage reduction

Chance to appear in Gold Bins after Bin Reset

NEW Mythic Armor Upgrade Helmet

Red tier introduced

Sets player’s armor to 125 regardless of level

Leveling is still required to unlock Legend Upgrades, but no longer affects armor while this item is equipped with Apex Legends Season 24 patch notes

Red helmets offer no headshot damage reduction

Appears in the Mythic Bin & late game Care Packages

Dev Note: Both the new Gold and Red Helmets are designed to pull some of the passive power embedded in Legends and put it into the loot pool to create new items to chase and fight for. They’ll also create dynamic gameplay options for players to strategize which squadmates don these powerful new items.

Knocked Down State

Significantly increased crawl speed while knocked with and without knockdown shield raised with Apex Legends Season 24 patch notes

POI Names on Drop

Now able to see the name and loot tier of each POI projected over the POI during first drop

Also includes Arsenal info to help drive drop choice

Ammo and attachment changes

Hop Ups: Hammerpoints have been removed from the loot pool

Hammerpoints have been removed from the loot pool Gold Magazines: time to reload while stowed decreased to 2s (was 5s)

time to reload while stowed decreased to 2s (was 5s) Optics: 1x Holo optic has been removed from the loot pool with Apex Legends Season 24 patch notes

1x Holo optic has been removed from the loot pool with Apex Legends Season 24 patch notes Replicator: reduced the amount of ammo to 1 stack per weapon (was 2 stacks)

Check out: All weapon buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 24

Map rotation with Apex Legends Season 24 patch notes

Pubs

Kings Canyon

Olympus

Broken Moon

Ranked

Kings Canyon

Olympus

Storm Point

Mixtape

February 11-March 24, 2025

TDM: Thunderdome, Habitat, Skull Town, Estates, Zeus Station

Control: Lava Siphon, Barometer, Labs, Caustic, Thunderdome

Gun Run: Wattson, Estates, Thunderdome, Fragment, Skull Town

That's everything that you need to know about the Apex Legends Season 24 patch notes. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports section.

