All expected Legend changes coming in Apex Legends Season 24

Apex Legends Season 24 is right around the corner, and fans are undoubtedly excited to know what Respawn Entertainment has in store for them. With Season 23 being dominated by a meta full of Support Legends, fans expect the developers to incorporate stringent changes to shift the Legend-balancing across both casual and competitive playlists.

This article will explore the potential Legend changes coming in Apex Legends Season 24. Read on to know more.

Note: The contents of this article are speculative. Readers are advised to take the information with a rain of salt.

All potential Legend buffs and nerfs coming in Apex Legends Season 24

There are expectedly a ton of Legend changes coming in Apex Legends Season 24. This is partly due to the oppressive dominance showcased by Support-class characters in the ongoing season, and to, of course, shift the in-game Legend meta to incorporate other characters.

Assault-class buffs

While we do not have any official sources indicating all the Legend updates coming in the upcoming season, we do speculate that Assault-class characters will primarily dominate it. Our assumption is primarily based on the official key art for Season 24, which depicts three popular Assault Legends, namely, Mad Maggie, Ash, and Ballistic.

Furthermore, the recent interviews with the EsportsMag and the Gamer have provided insight and have definitely confirmed that Ash will be seeing a rework in the upcoming season. This could be a potential segway to not only buff the under-picked character but simultaneously improve the Assault class as a whole.

There's been chatter about overhauling the Assault-class passive, and in our opinion, this would be a great quality-of-life change for this roster.

We expect Ballistic to also see a significant buff, owing to his extremely low pick rate in-game. All in all, a class-centric buff is overdue for this class, owing to how weak they've become in the past few seasons.

Support-class nerfs

We speculate that Support Legends might get nerfed in Apex Legends, and that is primarily due to their overpowered nature in the ongoing season. Characters like Newcastle, Gibraltar, Loba, Mirage, and even Lifeline have absolutely topped the pick-rate chart, and if you've not been using these Legends in Season 23, you're probably contributing to your team losing matches.

Skirmisher-class updates

Naturally, we expect this character class to get nerfed in order to better balance the Legend meta in the game. Skirmisher Legends might potentially see a buff, primarily to their class abilities. It is undoubtedly the weakest, and most underwhelming ability offered in the game.

A slight tweak to this would improve the quality of life playing Skirmisher Legends like Octane, Wraith, Horizon, and others in the game.

That's all there is to know about the expected Legend changes coming in Apex Legends Season 24. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports section.

