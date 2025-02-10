Apex Legends community calls out latest aim-assist nerfs inadequate, players believe "controllers are still stronger"

Players often argue over which input is stronger in Apex Legends. Recently, Respawn nerfed aim assist on Controllers, allowing the MnK (Mouse and Keyboard) players to enjoy the game and secure kills like the former. A Reddit user u/lifeisbadclothing hosted an experiment with a whopping 10,000 R5 Reloaded players and shockingly Controller is still the most viable input, even after MnK received a nerf.

The post garnered a significant amount of traction on the official r/apexlegends subreddit page where an Apex Legends player u/Marmelado opined:

“Controllers are still stronger than MnKs”

An Apex Legends player u/No-Score-2415 thinks the Controller nerf didn’t affect the gameplay much.

“MnK stayed very relevant current meta due to shotguns. When not in that range they also shine with snipers. If the meta changes more towards the weapons in between again then you instantly feel the controller advantages. The nerf did not do that much.”

Following the main post by u/lifeisbadclothing, many players stated their opinions on the thread. User u/MrBogard shared their honest thoughts and explained to others that the developers can never balance the two inputs. They think if one input gets tweaked slightly above the other, it will be quite unfair for the latter. Therefore, it's quite impossible to tune Controllers and MnK to the same level. Furthermore, the user expressed that the developers should introduce input-based matchmaking.

While some players think MnK is beneficial in long-range fights, user u/ProfessorPhi believes the fun factor plays a big part when playing Apex Legends. Hence, getting eliminated by players with aim assist continuously and not being able to participate in the game is awful.

During the debate one player u/XfactorGaming stated:

“Incredible data. Would love to see another AA adjustment as this is still a GIANT gap.”

While most players are talking about controllers, user u/N2thedarkness said they find MnK superior in movement and mid to long-range fights. The user also claims that the Controller is unbeatable in close range, MnK players can practice and be just as good as the former in CQB fights.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer’s opinion.

Should Respawn implement an input-based matchmaking in Apex Legends?

Since it's almost impossible to balance Controllers and MnK (Mouse and Keyboard) to an identical level, Apex Legends is unfair to both. The former doesn’t shine in long-range fights while the latter does. Similarly, Controllers have an exceptional advantage over MnK in CQB.

The Reddit thread made by u/lifeisbadclothing (Image via Reddit)

Hence, the developers, Respawn can implement an input-based matchmaking system. However, this change will significantly affect the matchmaking time on PC. Another way the devs can approach this situation is to place Controller players in console lobbies and fight against others using the same input.

