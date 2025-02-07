Apex Legends Season 24: Release date and what to expect

Apex Legends Season 24 – Takeover is set to be released on February 11, 2025. After the patch goes live, players around the world will be able to download it and start enjoying the brand-new content. As there is less than a week left for the update’s release, users must finish their battle pass by completing various challenges.

Since Apex Legends Season 24 will bring in various balance and QoL changes to the title, gamers are quite excited about its release. This article discusses the upcoming season’s release date and what one can expect from it.

Release date and time of Apex Legends Season 24

As per the official announcement, Apex Legends Season 24 will commence on February 11, 2025, at 9:30 am (Pacific Time). Right before the seasonal update drops, the game will undergo maintenance and players will be able to download and install the patch.

Since a massive gameplay overhaul and balance changes are expected to be released with the patch, the update size will likely be bigger than previous ones.

The following section features a timetable that showcases the update’s release date and time across all major regions:

Pacific Time (PT) February 11, 2025, at 9:30 am Mountain Time (MT) February 11, 2025, at 10:30 am Central Time (CT) February 11, 2025, at 11:30 am Eastern Time (ET) February 11, 2025, at 12:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) February 11, 2025, at 5:30 pm Eastern European Time (EET) February 11, 2025, at 7:30 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK) February 11, 2025, at 8:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) February 11, 2025, at 11 pm China Standard Time (CST) February 12, 2025, at 1:30 am Japan Standard Time (JST) February 12, 2025, at 2:30 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) February 12, 2025, at 4:30 am New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT) February 12, 2025, at 6:30 am

What can players expect from the upcoming Apex Legends Season 24?

With the introduction of Apex Legends Season 24, users will receive the 6th Anniversary event along with massive Legend and Weapon balance changes. Since it's a new season, all player ranks will reset.

Besides the balance changes, several new features will debut, such as Arsenals. Players can acquire various weapons of the same type from this item. However, the type of weapon is random in every match.

Additionally, there are other significant gameplay tweaks, such as the shield cell stack tweak, TTK changes, the removal of helmets from the ground-loot pool, and the red/mythic-tier body shield. With season 24, one can only acquire the mythic-tier armor by equipping the red helmet. Helmets won't reduce damage anymore.

Moreover, Ash and Ballistic, the two Assault class Legends are set to receive buffs to their kit.

Lastly, the 6th Anniversary event will feature the brand-new Mythic R-301 skin. Unlike the reactive ones, this Prestige/Mythic-tier piece of cosmetic will feature various color combinations and interactable features.

