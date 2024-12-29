5 best Legends to counter Gibraltar in Apex Legends

Gibraltar is a Support class character in Apex Legends with a solid ability kit that can be used to initiate fights and create temporary cover. The tactical ability can be used to block all incoming damage but it also blocks anyone from dishing out damage from inside the dome shield. The ultimate ability can be used to inflict lethal damage on enemies with area-based bombardment.

Gibraltar in Apex Legends was previously a big part of most meta team compositions and continues to have a massive impact in competitive games. However, the absence of any evasion or movement abilities makes it difficult to play this legend effectively for newcomers. These are the weak points that you can exploit when fighting against a Gibraltar player.

This article will highlight the most effective character that can counter Gibraltar in Apex Legends.

Editor’s note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this article have been updated to match the Apex Legends Takeover seasonal update that went live on February 24, 2025. Fans can expect to see changes in the article for future updates.

What are the characters that counter Gibraltar in Apex Legends?

Here is a list of the most effective characters that you can pick to counter Gibraltar in Apex Legends:

1) Mad Maggie

Mad Maggie is one of the most aggressive Assault legends in the entire game. Her tactical ability can be used to damage enemies behind solid cover, including abilities like Gibraltar’s tactical shield and Rampart walls. You can make use of this ability to push back anyone trying to heal inside the dome and take control of the safe zone. This is a useful method to corner Gibraltar teams when they use a dome shield.

Mad Maggie in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Mad Maggie’s ultimate is also a great ability that can be used inside Gibraltar’s shield to knock them out of cover. Moreover, you can make use of the speed boost from Maggie’s ultimate to rush toward opponents, making it difficult for them to heal or reset during the gunfight.

2) Fuse

Fuse is another member of the Assault class in Apex Legends. His tactical ability — Knuckle Cluster — does not pierce solid surfaces so it needs to be used outside of Gibraltar’s dome. This can be used to deter the enemy team from pushing out of cover. You can also push inside the dome shield and launch a few grenades to disorient the opponents.

Fuse in Legend Locker (Image via EA)

Fuse’s ultimate is the most useful in such scenarios as you can launch the ability either behind the dome or directly inside it. By placing it behind the shield, you can block off an exit route for your opponents and force a team fight. However, if you cast it inside, you will be able to drive them out of cover.

3) Conduit

Like Gibraltar, Conduit is a Support legend, but she specializes in providing temporary shields. Her tactical ability can be used to aid your team while fighting against Gibraltar since you would not need to recharge shields during the gunfight. However, Conduit’s ultimate ability is the most useful as it can create an energy barrier around the target location.

Conduit in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

You can deploy Conduit’s ultimate around Gibraltar’s dome shield if the whole team is trying to take cover and heal. It acts like Fuse’s ultimate and traps them by blocking the backlines. You can catch enemies off-guard with this strategy to score a few easy eliminations. However, the cooldown for the ultimate is quite high so you should place it wisely.

4) Bangalore

Bangalore is an Assault legend with the ability to block line of sight with her tactical charge. You can place down smokes in front of Gibraltar’s dome during fights to mask your positions. This will force the enemy team to remain inside cover and you can launch a flank with your team to pick up a few knocks.

Bangalore in EA's battle royale (Image via EA)

Bangalore’s ultimate ability should be used a few seconds before Gibraltar’s dome is about to deactivate. This forces the opponents to either retreat or tank all of the damage from the ultimate while being stunned. In either case, you should be able to spray down one of the members and secure a quick kill.

5) Ash

Ash received a hefty set of buffs with the new Assault class perks and her ability kit rework. Her passive was tweaked and the devs integrated a dash ability for players to enjoy. This makes it easier to move around the map and cover larger distances. Alternatively, it can also be used to chase weakened enemies or any opponent trying to escape the battlefield.

Ash in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Ash has managed to take the meta spot for Season 24 and has become one of the most aggressive legends to play. Her teleport ability also received some changes that increased the portal range drastically. Gibraltar can be easily trapped with her tactical ability to score easy kills. Moreover, her ultimate ability can be used to quickly get near deployed dome shields and take close-range fights.

Gibraltar's abilities are most effective when used with team-based strategies. This legend may not always be effective in solo situations due to the lack of movement abilities.

