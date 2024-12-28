It is not an easy task to counter Mad Maggie in Apex Legends Season 24. The latest changes made to her kit, paired with the updates provided to the entire Assault class make Mad Maggie one of the best Legends in the game. She is currently meta, and you definitely need a strong set of Legends if you want to counter her in the game.

Naturally, to achieve that end, we have curated a list of the 5 best Legends to counter Mad Maggie in Apex Legends. To know more about them, and how you can use them to dominate over her on the battlefield, read below.

Editor's note: The contents of this article are subjective and solely feature the writer's own opinion. Furthermore, the article has been updated to feature the latest balance changes incorporated with the Apex Legends Takeover patch on February 11, 2025.

Which characters are best to counter Mad Maggie in Apex Legends Season 24?

Before we dive deep into the Legends that can counter Mad Maggie in Apex Legends, let's first focus on the changes that have been incorporated for the Assault-class characters in the game. You should be aware of the abilities they possess before you dive headfirst into combat:

Combat Reserve

Carry extra ammo per ammo stack

Have two new grenade-only slots in inventory

Retain access to Red Extended Supply Bins

Stowed Reload

Stowed weapons automatically reload after 2s

Battle Surge

Breaking an enemy’s shields grants a speed burst, fast reloads, and highlights the target enemy for 4s

With the perks discussed, without further ado, here is a list of the most effective legends that can counter Mad Maggie in Apex Legends:

1) Bangalore

Bangalore is an Assault character in Apex Legends who can block the line of sight with her tactical ability. This is a good method to confuse enemy teams when you are taking hits from Mad Maggie’s tactical ability. The same smoke can also be used between both teams to mask your position in case you need to recharge shields while moving to a different spot.

Bangalore in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Also read: 7 changes that Apex Legends needs to bring in 2025

Bangalore’s ultimate rains down a healthy amount of missiles on the ground that can damage and stun enemies. This is most useful when initiating team fights as it can force your enemies to take shelter inside buildings or abandon their position on the map.

However, this ultimate is most useful in open-ground scenarios and can prevent Mad Maggie from using her ultimate to attack your location.

2) Ash

Ash is another Assault class character who specializes in trapping enemies with her tactical ability. This tool can be used to temporarily catch opponents off-guard and limit their ability to move — making them easy targets in the open. Moreover, her passive ability can be used to track down enemies throughout the map as it pings their location.

Ash in EA's battle royale (Image via EA)

Ash’s ultimate ability can act as the perfect getaway for teams in case a Mad Maggie team chooses to push aggressively. Although the portal can be used by your enemies, it can provide the team with just enough time to reset and get ready for the fight.

Ash can put down her tactical ability directly near the portal’s exit point to trap anyone who tries to chase for some easy kills.

3) Ballistic

Ballistic is quite underrated in Apex Legends but can be perfect for dealing with aggressive characters like Mad Maggie. His tactical ability can be used to tag enemies for a small amount of damage and limit their gun’s ability to fire rapidly. Such a scenario can turn the fight in your favor, allowing you to deal more damage and score a knockdown.

Ballistic in Legend Locker (Image via EA)

Also read: 5 best legends to duo with Wattson

Ballistic’s ultimate ability is another useful tool that can be used during gunfights to gain an advantage. The ability boosts the team’s reload speed while temporarily providing everyone with unlimited ammo. This makes it possible to deal more damage by wasting less time on weapon reloads.

4) Lifeline

Lifeline received a rework in the recent Season 23 update. This skyrocketed her pick rate in both casual and ranked playlists. Her tactical ability can now be assigned to specific squad members and heal while following them around. It is a very dependable way to ensure your team can simply recharge their shields and not worry about their health pools when being attacked by Mad Maggie’s tactical.

Lifeline in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Lifeline creates a massive shield that can stop grenades and bullets. Since this shield is not covered at the top, it may fail to stop vertical explosives. That said, it is perfect for ground abilities like Mad Maggie’s ultimate. Lifeline can quite easily defend the team from being disoriented while providing a region where allies heal faster.

5) Catalyst

Catalyst is a Controller character in Apex Legends. Their abilities are most effective when anchoring down a position. The tactical ability can be used as traps as they activate when enemies are nearby and inflict ticking damage. This is a great way to slow down enemy rushes and provides the team with ample time for a quick reset.

Catalyst in Legend Locker (Image via EA)

Read more: 5 events you can't miss in Apex Legends

Catalyst’s ultimate ability is one of the most crucial tools that can be used during the end game. This ability can create a wall that blocks vision and is capable of splitting the zone into two segments. It can be used to evade Mad Maggie’s ultimate by masking the positional information of the entire squad.

That's everything that you need to know about the 5 best Legends to counter Mad Maggie in Apex Legends Season 24.

