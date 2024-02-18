Best perks for all Legends in Apex Legends Season 20

Having the best perks in Apex Legends Season 20 can be a remarkable addition to your gameplay. The new perk system now shapes how you play and has added a whole new element to the game's design. With the new perks, players can access a platter of skills that were never available before. However, it is only natural that some perks stand out more than others.

On that note, this article will provide a comprehensive list of the best perks you can equip on all the Legends in Apex Legends Season 20. For a detailed brief, read below.

Best perks for different Legends in Apex Legends Season 20

As discussed above, the Legend Upgrades shape how impactful a character's kit will be, and you must have the best perks equipped in Apex Legends Season 20 to ensure a high win rate. A list of the best perks for every legend will be given below:

1) Ash

Tier 1 Upgrade (Murder Machine): Call out the number of squads within 150m after a squad wipe.

Tier 2 Upgrade (Greedy Snare): Arc Snare remains in play for 15s and can catch multiple enemies. This is the best perk you can opt for after maxing out your EVO.

2) Ballistic

Tier 1 Upgrade (Care Package Insight): Can reveal Care Packages like the Skirmisher Class.

Tier 2 Upgrade (Lasting Bullet): Smart Bullet duration in the world is tripled.

3) Bangalore

Tier 1 Upgrade (Ultimate Cooldown): Reducing the Ultimate Cooldown by 60 seconds will serve as the best perk for Bangalore, allowing her to maximize its usage in every team fight.

Tier 2 Upgrade (Cover Me): Auto-Ping enemies who trigger Double Time in Apex Legends Season 20. It is the best perk for Bangalore's Tier 2 Upgrade, allowing her to consistently keep a tab on where the enemies shoot from.

4) Bloodhound

Tier 1 Upgrade (Tactical Cooldown): Reduces the cooldown on the tactical ability by 5 seconds.

Tier 2 Upgrade (Odin's Glare): Doubles the duration of a full-body scan from tactical ability.

5) Catalyst

Tier 1 Upgrade (Sister Spikes): Increase the maximum number of active Spikes by one.

Tier 2 Upgrade (Long Veil): Increase Dark Veil length by 15 meters.

6) Caustic

Tier 1 Upgrade (Particle Diffuser): Nox Gas Grenade's gas cloud area increased by 50%, which is the best perk for his Tier 1 upgrade sequence.

Tier 2 Upgrade (Breathe It In): Regenerate HP while inside Nox Gas in Apex Legends Season 20.

7) Conduit

Tier 1 Upgrade (Bigger Jammer): Each Ultimate mine's damage radius is increased by 10%.

Tier 2 Upgrade (Split Charge): Gain a Tac charge but halve shield heal duration.

8) Crypto

Tier 1 Upgrade (Ultimate Cooldown): Reduce Ultimate cooldown by 30 seconds

Tier 2 Upgrade (Network Expansion) Increased Neurolink and EMP range by 25%.

9) Fuse

Tier 1 Upgrade (Big Bang): See nearby ordnance through walls and on deathboxes.

Tier 2 Upgrade (Knuckle Hustler): 25% short speed boost on successful Knuckle Cluster hit.

10) Gibraltar

Tier 1 Upgrade (Shots Shots Shots): Automatically reload shotguns when you knock an opponent.

Tier 2 Upgrade (Baby Bubble): Dome of Protection size and cooldown reduced by 25%.

11) Horizon

Tier 1 Upgrade (Big Bang): See nearby ordnance through walls and on deathboxes.

Tier 2 Upgrade (Ultimate Cooldown): Reducing Ultimate Cooldown by 30 seconds will be the best perk for Horizon with her Tier 2 upgrade. This will allow you to consistently have a powerful tool ready for every encounter.

12) Lifeline

Tier 1 Upgrade (Rapid Response): Increase Revive speed by 20%.

Tier 2 Upgrade (Gift Wrapped): The next Lifeline Care Package will be a Supply Drop.

13) Loba

Tier 1 Upgrade (High Value): Increase Tactical ability height and range.

Tier 2 Upgrade (Shopping Spree): Loba can take an extra item from Black Markets.

14) Mad Maggie

Tier 1 Upgrade (Shots Shots Shots): Automatically reload shotguns when you knock an opponent.

Tier 2 Upgrade (Drill Slinger): Gain a Riot Drill charge. Reduce active duration by 25%. This Tier 2 upgrade is the best perk available in her kit, incentivizing players to opt for an aggressive playstyle.

15) Mirage

Tier 1 Upgrade (Miracle Worker): Allies are revived with health regen up to 75 HP

Tier 2 Upgrade (Bamboozle Bonus): Refresh Tac on successful Bamboozles.

16) Newcastle

Tier 1 Upgrade (Swift Shield): Increase Mobile Shield speed to weapon sprint speed.

Tier 2 Upgrade (Miracle Worker): Allies are revived with health regen up to 75 HP.

17) Octane

Tier 1 Upgrade (Thick Skin): Take 25% less damage from Stim.

Tier 2 Upgrade (Mad Hops): Gain an extra Launch Pad charge.

18) Pathfinder

Tier 1 Upgrade (Field Research): Gain access to Survey Beacons.

Tier 2 Upgrade (Down and Away): Grapple cooldown reset on knock.

19) Rampart

Tier 1 Upgrade (Ultimate Cooldown): Reduce Sheila's cooldown by 30 seconds.

Tier 2 Upgrade (Amped Reloads): Reload faster with Sheila or when behind Amped Cover.

20) Revenant

Tier 1 Upgrade (Tactical Cooldown): Reduces the cooldown on the tactical ability by 5 seconds.

Tier 2 Upgrade (Grim Leaper): Tac refreshes on knock.

21) Seer

Tier 1 Upgrade (Long View): Increase Heart Seeker and Tactical range by 25m.

Tier 2 Upgrade (Focus Scan): Increase Tactical ability scan duration by 1.5s.

22) Valkyrie

Tier 1 Upgrade (Aerial Expert): Increase horizontal Jetpack speed and acceleration

Tier 2 Upgrade (Fuel Tank): Increase Jetpack fuel by 25%.

23) Vantage

Tier 1 Upgrade (Ultimate Reload): +2 bullets from Ultimate Accelerant.

Tier 2 Upgrade (Bat Bounce): Improved Echo Relocation double-jump.

24) Wattson

Tier 1 Upgrade (Falling Stars): Ultimate Pylon interceptions spawn Arc Stars.

Tier 2 Upgrade (Split Circuit): Place up to 2 Ults with half healing capacity. Use Ultimate Accelerants twice as fast.

25) Wraith

Tier 1 Upgrade (Sixth Sense): Passive triggers when nearby squads enter your vicinity.

Tier 2 Upgrade (Ultimate Cooldown): Reduce Ult cooldown by 60 seconds.

