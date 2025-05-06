Apex Legends Season 25: 5 best Legends to play after the update

Apex Legends Season 25 is live, and with the latest update, numerous Legend changes were incorporated into the game. Naturally, we have a drastic shift in the meta, and if you want to dominate in the new season, you need to get your hands on the 5 best Legends after the latest update.

This article will provide you with a list of the 5 best Legends in Apex Legends Season 25. Read below to know more.

5 best Legends in Apex Legends Season 25

Here's a detailed overview of the 5 best Legends you can use in Apex Legends Season 25:

1) Sparrow

Sparrow in Apex Legends Season 25 (Image via EA)

Sparrow is of course, the number one choice when it comes to choosing one of the best Legends in the latest Apex Legends update. He is the newest addition to the Recon-class roster, and his kit is definitely unique. Providing players with extreme versatility, great movement potential, and an ability that can leave enemies slowed and stunned, Sparrow will absolutely dominate the new season.

His abilities are extremely powerful, and if you're a movement nerd, you will definitely enjoy the mobility he gets access to via his passive ability. Furthermore, his tactical ability allows him to scan enemies from a safe distance, providing you control over how you approach any engagements.

2) Pathfinder

Pathfinder is one of the best Legends in Apex Legends Season 25 (Image via EA)

Pathfinder in Apex Legends Season 25 is out to dominate. The latest seasonal balancing has made some fantastic quality of life changes to his kit, all of which make him a phenomenal Skirmisher Legend. This, paired with the already powerful class perks of Skirmisher, makes this character one of the prime picks for the new season.

3) Mirage

Mirage is great at juking enemies (Image via EA)

Mirage remains a fantastic pick for casual players, and the minor buff to his kit makes him an even bigger threat than he previously was. While some believe that this Legend has no space in the meta, we hold an opinion contrary to that. Mirage, when played right, can not only provide you with a ton of intel but also get you all the great perks that are accessible to the entire Support roster.

He is a fantastic pick for players who like to switch their tempo and play with their prey. If misdirection is your playstyle, Mirage is going to be the best Legend for you in Apex Legends Season 25.

4) Alter

Alter after rework has become a meta pick (Image via EA)

Alter has been a meta pick in Season 24, and things are no different in the newest season of Apex Legends. The recent Alter rework has made her one of the most powerful, if not the most powerful, Skirmisher Legends in the game.

Her ability to control the tempo of gunfights and her versatility when it comes to choosing how she faces enemies make her a fantastic addition to any team. As an Alter player, your creativity can push you to break the barriers in Apex Legends and bend them to your will.

The buffs provided to the Skirmisher class, one of which nets the Legend an additional tactical ability, are also what makes Alter a deadly character to face against in Apex Legends. The tactical when used right can net you some eliminations in the game.

5) Ash

Ash is one of the best Legends in Apex Legends Season 25 (Image via EA)

Ash, though nerfed in the latest season, remains one of the best Legends in Apex Legends Season 25. The versatility that you have in your hands as Ash is simply unparalleled. Her abilities feel cohesive. Her passive provides you with crucial intel and a fantastic short-range mobility tool.

Her tactical ability provides you with a lot of utility. It has the power to chain and stop enemies in their tracks. If you choose the right upgrade, you can literally anchor multiple enemies at a given position. This can be used aggressively to secure easy team eliminations or defensively to quickly run and reposition.

Last but not least, her ultimate ability is a fantastic tool that can help you cover a distance of 150 meters or more. It opens up different strategic avenues, all of which rest upon you to explore.

That's everything that you need to know about the 5 best Legends you should choose in the latest season of Apex Legends. For more related news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

