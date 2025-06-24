The Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2 update was released recently and integrated new changes to some of the weapons in its arsenal. The developers tweaked existing guns to provide them with different buffs and nerfs, balancing the playing field for the whole community. Such balance changes are crucial for an online multiplayer game to avoid stale metas and overpowered loadouts, as they can overshadow others.
This article will highlight all weapon buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2 all weapon changes
Here is a list of all the weapon buffs and nerfs that arrived in the new Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2 update:
Assault Rifles
Havoc
- Recoil of the gun was improved
- Per bullet damage was increased to 20
The changes to the Havoc arrived in a previous hotfix and were outlined in the new patch notes.
Hemlok Burst AR
- The overall burst delay was reduced
Marksman
30-30 Repeater
- Damage with Skullpiercer for headshots has been reduced. Uncharged shots deal 80 damage, and charged shots can inflict a maximum of 120 damage.
Bocek Compound Bow
- Damage output when charged with a grenade has been increased to 55.
- The fire rate of the weapon was increased.
- Damage output with maximum charge was increased to 65.
These changes for the Bocek were also introduced in a previous hotfix and outlined in the new patch notes for clarity.
Also read: Upcoming Legend changes indicate a potential meta shift in Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2
Shotgun
Mastiff
- The weapon now returns to the center of the screen sooner with a change in its shooting animation when the player is ADSing.
The developers highlighted that the optics of this shotgun did not fully return to center after taking a shot with ADS. This change is being made to make the Mastiff more consistent and reliable during combat.
SMG
Prowler Burst PDW
- The Horizontal recoil kick for both burst and automatic modes has been improved.
- The overall burst fire delay has been reduced.
Sniper
Sentinel
- Rechambering speed for the charged state has been increased.
The list of weapon changes is quite short for the mid-season update. The developers will likely bring more focused and in-depth tweaks with the arrival of the next seasonal update. Moreover, Apex Legends Season 25 has received several smaller patches throughout the first Split, which makes it easier to fix existing issues instead of having to wait several days.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.
- When does Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2 start?
- What can we expect from Apex Legends in future updates (2025)?
- Latest Apex Legends leaks hint at major changes to the Olympus map
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.