The Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2 update was released recently and integrated new changes to some of the weapons in its arsenal. The developers tweaked existing guns to provide them with different buffs and nerfs, balancing the playing field for the whole community. Such balance changes are crucial for an online multiplayer game to avoid stale metas and overpowered loadouts, as they can overshadow others.

This article will highlight all weapon buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2 all weapon changes

Here is a list of all the weapon buffs and nerfs that arrived in the new Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2 update:

Assault Rifles

Havoc

Recoil of the gun was improved

Per bullet damage was increased to 20

The changes to the Havoc arrived in a previous hotfix and were outlined in the new patch notes.

Hemlok Burst AR

The overall burst delay was reduced

Marksman

30-30 Repeater

Damage with Skullpiercer for headshots has been reduced. Uncharged shots deal 80 damage, and charged shots can inflict a maximum of 120 damage.

Bocek Compound Bow

Damage output when charged with a grenade has been increased to 55.

The fire rate of the weapon was increased.

Damage output with maximum charge was increased to 65.

These changes for the Bocek were also introduced in a previous hotfix and outlined in the new patch notes for clarity.

Shotgun

Mastiff

The weapon now returns to the center of the screen sooner with a change in its shooting animation when the player is ADSing.

The developers highlighted that the optics of this shotgun did not fully return to center after taking a shot with ADS. This change is being made to make the Mastiff more consistent and reliable during combat.

SMG

Prowler Burst PDW

The Horizontal recoil kick for both burst and automatic modes has been improved.

The overall burst fire delay has been reduced.

Sniper

Sentinel

Rechambering speed for the charged state has been increased.

The list of weapon changes is quite short for the mid-season update. The developers will likely bring more focused and in-depth tweaks with the arrival of the next seasonal update. Moreover, Apex Legends Season 25 has received several smaller patches throughout the first Split, which makes it easier to fix existing issues instead of having to wait several days.

