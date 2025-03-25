What can we expect from Apex Legends in future updates (2025)?

Apex Legends is taking risks in regard to its overall gameplay balance with recent updates. Going to extreme lengths over weapon changes and Legend class updates, the game feels somewhat fresh and has recently started to revert to its previous popularity. Moreover, in a recent Q&A session, the developers revealed their plans for future updates.

Having said that, here is everything you need to know about future changes in Apex Legends.

A detailed overview of expected changes in future Apex Legends updates

The devs recently talked about multiple aspects of the game in a Q&A session, as per @AyeJHawk on X. They revealed their plans regarding ranked changes, character updates, weapon balancing, and a lot more. Here is everything you need to know:

Ranked changes

A major overhaul of the ranked system and rewards. They termed it as “Big changes, you'll be pleasantly surprised"

Move the mean rank distribution back to gold from diamond. It is unclear as to how they would proceed with this but we can expect either a new rank in between or changes to ranked point requirements.

Placements to become more important in ranked matches. However, they still want to maintain the kill points feature to a certain extent to prevent excessive “rat” gameplay.

Predator rank gameplay is going to be “more competitive.”

Drop ship changes to make it more similar to ALGS. However, the exact changes have not been discussed.

Refine matchmaking for solo queue players, indicating matchmaking based on personal play style and other factors.

Premade squads can expect to be placed in a higher skill tier lobby than solo queue players.

Character upgrades

More frequent release of new characters as the devs realized this brings in old and new players alike.

Crypto may get a slight rework. They are looking to change his kit so that not every single one of his abilities is tied to his drone.

They acknowledged that Pathfinder was not in a good place in the meta and that they had “cool” plans for the character.

A rework of Wraith’s passive ability. The devs think it is largely outdated.

Expect hero balancing to be more harsh and have more impact in the future.

Weapon changes

Bow will return to being a floor loot but they have plans to “fix” the arrows clogging the loot pool.

No new weapons to be added in the near future as the devs are pretty happy with the current weapon pool. They did, however, talk about the possibility of an energy pistol but not anytime soon.

All weapons will be made equally viable.

ALGS

Actively looking into making the ranked to ALGS gap closer.

Other changes

Potentially improving the ping system for dead players to better communicate with their living teammates.

Head to the firing range while queuing up for games.

Introduction of “competitive comparison” in the near future.

This covers everything you need to know about the future updates potentially coming to Apex Legends. Note that these are possible additions that the developers are actively working on. It might take some time before each of these gets implemented in the game.

