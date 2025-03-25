Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2: 5 best Support Legends to use after update

While Assault Legends are in meta, the Supports are still meta-defining in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2. As most characters’ kits from the latter Class remain the same, their effectiveness in fights is steady as well. Although these characters received nerfs at the start of the season, they are just as useful as most Legends in the title.

This article lists five best Support Legends you should play in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the author’s opinion.

5 best Support Class Legends in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2

1) Newcastle

Newcastle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Newcastle is the best Support Legend in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2. Like most characters from this class, he can easily protect his allies with both his Tactical and Ultimate abilities. The former is a mobile shield that can soak up an absurd amount of damage, while the latter allows him to create a stronghold that can also stun any enemies near it. Additionally, he can move downed players while reviving them.

While Newcastle’s abilities are already strong, his EVO perks make him even stronger, allowing the character to be effective in most scenarios.

2) Gibraltar

Gibraltar (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

If you are thinking of playing Supports other than Newcastle in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2, Gibraltar is the character you should choose. Like the abovementioned Legend, Gibraltar can protect his teammates with his Tactical, Dome of Protection. On the other hand, his Ultimate is an offensive ability that deals a significant amount of damage.

On top of dealing damage, Gibraltar’s Ultimate also stuns the adversaries who get hit by it. Besides that, he possesses a Gun Shield that can tank a decent bit of damage when he is aiming down the sights with a gun.

3) Lifeline

Lifeline (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

With her rework, Lifeline became quite popular among the players. In Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2, this Support character is an excellent choice if your teammates tend to play aggressively. Her Tactical, DOC Heal Drone, can follow the assigned ally and replenish their health. Lifeline’s Ultimate ability, DOC Halo, creates an unbreakable shield that protects her allies from the enemies.

Besides that, Lifeline’s Passive ability is incredibly useful as it allows her to float in the air for a while. If you have the Extended Flight EVO perk, this character can fly longer.

4) Loba

Loba (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Out of all the Support Legends in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2, Loba has received a nerf. Her Tactical ability is effective in running away or repositioning while fighting. Since Loba has two charges of this ability, she can easily cover a decent amount of distance by using Burglar’s Best Friend.

Besides the Tactical ability, Loba’s Ultimate allows herself and her teammates to obtain loot from an area. With the help of her Shopping Spree EVO perk, Loba and her allies can acquire an extra piece of loot from her Black Market.

5) Mirage

Mirage (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

After the major Support buff in Season 23, Mirage became an exceptional character. With the Renaissance Man perk, he can access every map interaction of other classes. Besides that, Mortgage can go invisible when healing, which allows him to sneak up on some enemies or even evade them.

Mirage’s Tactical, Psyche Out allows him to send a decoy out. If an adversary shoots the decoy, their position will be marked for a little bit. As for this Support’s Ultimate ability, it deploys several decoys simultaneously to distract the adversaries. Moreover, this ability can be used to run away from a tricky scenario or catch an enemy off guard.

