What are Arsenals in Apex Legends Season 24?

Arsenals in Apex Legends are among the list of new features released alongside Season 24. These can spawn on all maps of this free-to-play battle royale and allow players to get weapons right after landing at a point of interest. Since the Arsenal is a new feature, players might wonder how it works so they can use it to its full extent.

This article discusses how to use Arsenals in Apex Legends.

How to use Arsenals in Apex Legends Season 24

Players can acquire various weapons from Arsenals (Image via EA)

Arsenals in Apex Legends Season 24 are similar to Explosive Holds found exclusively in the Kings Canyon region. However, the former does not offer attachments.

Arsenals can be found on all maps and are located in a fixed spot across all POIs. Once opened, they offer several weapons of the same ammo type along with bullets.

These weapon stations are attached to a weapon upgrade system that will enhance one gun matching the ammo type of the Arsenal. However, keep in mind that only one weapon can be enhanced from each station. For example, if you see an Arsenal featuring Heavy ammo, you can enhance weapons such as Flatline, Prowler, and 30-30 Repeater.

The ammo type of each Arsenal in Apex Legends is randomized after each match. This means you cannot land in the same location and get the same weapons every time. The featured guns will be changed accordingly.

How can Arsenals affect the gameplay of Apex Legends Season 24?

When hot dropping on contesting another team, many players get eliminated because they can’t get their hands on a good weapon. This is where Arsenals come into play. They allow players to drop anywhere on the map knowing that they will be able to get guns right after landing.

While hot-dropping, players can now engage in a fight and have a higher chance of winning.

