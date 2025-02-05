All expected weapon changes coming in Apex Legends Season 24

Apex Legends Season 24 might potentially feature a plethora of weapon changes. These will be incorporated to shift the concrete gun meta that has set in throughout the duration of Season 23. Updating the meta-tier weapons on a mid-seasonal basis is a fantastic way to keep the gunplay in Apex Legends healthy and, better yet, to keep the gameplay experience fresh.

Read below to know more about the potential weapon changes coming in Apex Legends Season 24.

Note: The contents of this article are speculative. Reader's discretion is advised.

All potential weapon changes coming in Apex Legends Season 24

Apex Legends Season 23 has been dominated by a shotgun meta, followed by the usage of the G7 Scout and, of course, the oppressive Nemesis Burst Assault Rifle. Even in ALGS Year 4, we've seen the pick rates for the Mastiff and the Peacekeeper shotguns trump every other weapon by a big fat margin.

Trending

This definitely hints at how distinctly powerful these weapons have been in Season 23. Naturally, with the upcoming season, we believe that the developers at Respawn Entertainment will potentially incorporate certain changes to shake up the meta. Here's what we expect:

A new meta weapon class

The Peacekeeper was a meta weapon in Apex Legends Season 23 (Image via EA)

Shotguns have been a dominant meta weapon in the past few seasons. While Season 23 might have been dominated by the Mastiff and the Peacekeeper, the previous seasons were dominated by the Akimbo Mozambique.

Moving forward, we expect a distinct shift in the game's gun meta, potentially swapping out shotguns for a different weapon class in Apex Legends Season 24.

Read more: 5 most-picked weapons in ALGS Year 4 Championship 2025

SMG buff

SMGs are currently the weakest weapons in the game, and that has been the case for the past two seasons and more. SMG nerfs were incorporated to address the aim-assist exploits that controller players were abusing in close-range combat. With active changes made to aim-assist in-game, the developers can look at potentially improving SMGs in the game and providing some viable buffs.

Check out: "we want to be the best": Developer hints at potential changes coming to Apex Legends in 2025

Assault Rifle changes

Nemesis Burst AR is a phenomenal rifle (Image via EA)

Ever since the release of the Nemesis Burst AR, it has been an absolute menace on the battlefield. It has been a meta-tier weapon for far too long despite being provided numerous nerfs. We expect the developers to take a closer look at balancing this weapon to incorporate a healthy gun balance for Assault Rifles in the game.

Furthermore, the R-301 has become one of the weakest weapons in the game since its latest nerfs. It might potentially be handed a few buffs to improve players' gameplay experience in Apex Legends Season 24.

The Flatline and Hemlok remain stable, and fantastic weapons for mid-range combat. Their damage numbers remain balanced in our opinion, they're currently the most balanced weapons in the game.

That's all there is to know about the expected Legend changes coming in Apex Legends Season 24. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.