5 most-picked weapons in ALGS Year 4 Championship 2025

The ALGS Year 4 Championship 2025 is currently live, and the five most-picked weapons this time around definitely seem unique. The last wave of the ALGS was dominated by the Mozambique Akimbo, and alongside it, we saw a huge influence of the Havoc paired with the Turbocharger attachment.

Fans are undoubtedly enjoying the current weapon meta, as it incorporates a mix of shotguns, snipers, and assault rifles. With that being said, this article lists the five most-picked weapons in the ALGS Year 4 Championship 2025.

5 highest picked weapons in ALGS Year 4 Championship 2025

The current meta of the ALGS has been dominated by a mix of shotguns, marksman rifles, and assault rifles. SMGs have seemingly not made the cut, as the latest seasonal patches have reduced their efficiency in-game.

Here are the five most-picked weapons in the ALGS Year 4 Championship 2025:

1) Mastiff Shotgun

The Mastiff is the highest-picked shotgun in ALGS 2025 (Image via EA)

The Mastiff Shotgun is currently the highest-picked weapon in the ongoing ALGS LAN series. It is considered the meta-tier shotgun in the current tournament and for all the right reasons.

The Mastiff features a tight horizontal pellet spread and can fire incendiary shots. It has a high fire rate in-game, and with a meta dominated by shields and domes, it has become a fan-favorite when engaging in close-quarter fights.

2) Peacekeeper

The Peacekeeper remains a staple pick in ALGS (Image via EA)

The next most-picked weapon in the ongoing ALGS tournament is the Peacekeeper shotgun. This, and the Mastiff, in our opinion, are mostly driven by how the meta has shaped around Support Legends with an array of defensive capabilities, such as the Dome of Protection, Castle Wall, and so on.

Players need to be able to quickly take down enemies at close range, and in such a scenario, the Peacekeeper is the ideal weapon to secure easy eliminations.

3) EVA-8 shotgun

The EVA-8 is an auto-shotgun (Image via EA)

The third most-picked weapon in this season of the ALGS is also another shotgun — the EVA-8. As such, it is evident that the current meta is driven by shotguns. An auto-shotgun, the EVA-8 features eight shots in a magazine.

The Mastiff and Peacekeeper, both of which are pump-action, are best used in focusing fire on a single person. However, with the EVA-8, players can mow down an entire squad.

4) G7 Scout

The G7-Scout is a meta marksman rifle (Image via EA)

The G7 Scout is a marksman rifle in Apex Legends. With the latest buffs issued to it following the Astral Anomaly mid-season update, it is amongst the meta-tier guns for the season.

We've seen massive playtime for the G7 Scout in the ongoing ALGS Year 4 Championship. This marksman rifle has outshone other guns from its weapon class and remains an essential pick for almost every team playing the game.

The G7 is extremely accurate, capable of poking players across long ranges with high damage. Professionals use it to hinder enemy rotations and pressurize them into unfavorable hiding spots. Most pro players have used the G7 as their primary weapon, supplementing it with any of the three shotguns mentioned above.

5) Nemesis Burst AR

The Nemesis Burst AR is extremely powerful in the current meta (Image via EA)

The Nemesis Burst AR has once again emerged as a meta-tier weapon in the Apex tournament. It has been a staple high-value weapon in previous editions of ALGS and remains so in the ALGS Year 4 Championship.

The Nemesis Burst AR fires bursts of four bullets, with each shot capable of dealing 16 damage to the body, and 28 to the head. Its extremely fast fire rate, low recoil, and high magazine capacity make it one of the most favorable weapons among professional players in the current ALGS tournament.

Those were the five most-picked weapons in ALGS Year 4 Championship 2025.

