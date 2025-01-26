5 teams to look out for in ALGS 2025 Championship

The ALGS 2025 Championship will commence in a few days. The tournament is set to take place in Sapporo’s Daiwa House PREMIST Dome, which is quite famous for its retractable grass field. As usual, 40 teams will be participating in the competition, and only 20 will qualify for the Grand Finals. Players out of the loop might wonder which teams they should be looking out for.

This article lists five teams that players and viewers should look out for in the ALGS 2025 Championship.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

5 best teams players should look out for in the ALGS 2025 Championship

1) 100 Thieves

Players should look out for 100 Thieves during the ALGS 2025 Championship (Image via 100 Thieves)

100 Thieves is one of the best teams participating in the ALGS 2025 Championship. The team currently consists of iiTzTimmy, Genburten, and Dezignful. After Moist Esports was disbanded, Timmy and Dezignful got the opportunity to migrate to 100 Thieves, while Genburten was picked up as he was dropped from Team Falcons.

The team consistently showed great results while preparing for the Year 4 Championship. Since the team features one of the best MnK (Mouse and Keyboard) and Controller players, participants and viewers should look out for 100 Thieves during the tournament.

2) Alliance

Hakis is Alliance's team captain (Image via Liquipedia II EA II Joe Brady)

Alliance is another team players must look out for in the ALGS Year 4 Championship. Previously, this European powerhouse won the Apex Legends Esports World Cup 2024 tournament. Currently, this team features Hakis, Effect, and Unlucky, where the latter two specialize in Controller, leaving Hakis as the only MnK player.

Besides EWC 2024, Alliance secured 3rd place in ALGS Split 2 Playoffs and 2nd place in BLGS 2024 Regional Finals (EMEA).

3) Team Falcons

ImperialHal is one of the best Apex Legends players (Image via Liquipedia II EA II Joe Brady)

Team Falcons is one of the best teams in Group C of the ALGS 2025 Championship. Besides them, the group is filled with exceptional teams. During the roster change, Team Falcons dropped Genburten and picked up Wxltzy. Now the team consists of ImperialHal, Zer0, and Wxltzy.

Team Falcons is considered a superteam because it features Zer0, the best MnK player, and ImperialHal, a mechanically gifted player who switched from Mouse and Keyboard to Controller.

4) Fnatic

YukaF in Esports World Cup (Image via Liquipedia II Esports World Cup)

Fnatic is a team that consists of Japanese players exceptionally skilled at Apex Legends. Among the three players, YukaF is well known among the community for his ostentatious and skilful plays, leaving most spectators in shock. Besides YukaF, the team features Lykq and Meltstrer, who are just as skilled as him.

When the ALGS 2025 Championship begins, players can look out for Fnatic to witness exceptional gameplay.

5) TSM

Verhulst is one of the best controller players (Image via Liquipedia II EA II Joe Brady)

After ImperialHal left TSM, the team didn't fall back and picked up zap as a replacement. After he joined, the team showed exceptional results in both Scrims and official tournament matches. Now TSM consists of Reps, Verhulst, and zap. Similar to most teams, this one also features two controllers and a MnK player.

While players may think TSM is not as good after ImperialHal left, they are still quite strong in this arena. Fans should look out for this team, as they have the potential to win the ALGS Year 4 Championship.

