SiM is set to release high-octane ALGS anthem “CHAMPiONS"

Japanese band SiM, also known as Silence iz Mine, is set to release the first-ever ALGS anthem titled "CHAMPiONS" for the Year 4 Championship. The group will perform the song on Saturday, February 1, 2025, as part of the Apex Legends Global Series, which begins on January 29, 2025, at the Daiwa House PREMIST DOME.

This article delves into SiM and what players can anticipate from the ALGS anthem, "CHAMPiONS."

Silence iz Mine a.k.a SiM to perform first-ever high-octane ALGS anthem “CHAMPiONS” at Daiwa House PREMIST DOME

As previously mentioned, SiM will debut the ALGS anthem "CHAMPiONS" at the Daiwa House PREMIST DOME, the same venue where the Apex Legends Global Series Year 4 Championship kicks off on January 29, 2025.

Given the tournament's schedule, SiM will perform their high-energy song a day before the Grand Finals. Attendees in Japan will have the opportunity to see the band perform live on stage.

More about Silence iz Mine a.k.a SiM

Since SiM is an alternative metal band, fans can expect high energy from the ALGS 2025 anthem. The group has previously released several songs for anime shows. Some of their popular works include:

The Rumbling from Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 2

from Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 2 UNDER THE TREE from Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters Special 1

from Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters Special 1 RED from Kengan Asura

This collaboration marks the first time EA has partnered with a band to release an anthem for ALGS. This performance and collaboration are expected to draw significant attention.

