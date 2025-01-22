How to get all Final Fantasy VII Rebirth skins in Apex Legends

The Final Fantasy VII Rebirth skins in Apex Legends have been reintroduced along with the debut of the Lunar Rebirth Collection Event. Players can add the cosmetics to their collection by spending a decent amount of Apex Coins. Moreover, the event is labeled as a Milestone Event, so players can also obtain the Buster Sword by acquiring all associated cosmetics.

This article discusses how you can acquire the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth skins in Apex Legends, which were originally released as a collaboration last year.

Price of all Final Fantasy VII Rebirth skins in Apex Legends and how to get them

The FFVII Rebirth Milestone Collection costs 36,000 Apex Coins (Image via EA)

Unlike other skins, the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth skins in Apex Legends boast a unique rarity — Iconic. A total of six Iconic skins can be bought while the crossover event is active along with various other cosmetics of dissimilar rarity if players want to acquire the Buster Sword.

Trending

The following section lists the price of every Iconic Final Fantasy VII Rebirth skin:

Kupo Power (Wattson skin) – 2,150 AC

– 2,150 AC 7th Heaven Skirmisher (Wraith skin) – 2,150 AC

– 2,150 AC Flower Girl (Horizon skin) – 2,150 AC

– 2,150 AC Hacker: 1st Class (Crypto skin) – 2,150 AC

– 2,150 AC Materia Girl (Valkyrie skin) – 2,150 AC

– 2,150 AC Sector 7 Savior (Newcastle skin) – 2,150 AC

If you want to complete the entire Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Milestone Event, each event pack price varies from 100 - 1,000 Apex Coins, depending on their discount. Without a discount, completing the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Milestone Event costs 36,000 Apex Coins since the event features 36 cosmetics.

How to get the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth skins in Apex Legends

The FFVII Rebirth Milestone Collection (Image via EA)

If you want a single or a couple of Iconic skins, head straight to the in-game store and scroll down until you see the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth section. From there, select the skin you want to get and buy it by pressing the button on the bottom left of the screen. If you have 2,150 AC or more in your wallet, the amount will be automatically deducted and the cosmetics will be sent to your collection.

If you don’t have enough AC, you must purchase it with real money so the transaction can be completed. Moreover, if you only want to acquire a single Iconic skin, it's better to straight up purchase it from the in-game store.

Do note that you must acquire all 36 items from the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth collaboration Milestone Event to add the Buster Sword to your collection.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.