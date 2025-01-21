All rewards in Apex Legends Lunar Rebirth Collection event and how to unlock them

The Apex Legends Lunar Rebirth Collection event is right around the corner and will be available in the game on January 21, 2025. This is a new event that will feature the Alter Prestige skin, alongside various Iconic rarity cosmetics in collaboration with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. The main event track will need to be completed with Apex Coins, while the developers will also bring a free Reward Track for fans to enjoy.

The Apex Legends Lunar Rebirth Collection event will also bring in a new sweep of cosmetics to the Store tab. A separate category will likely be created to showcase the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth skins of the legends in the game. It is important to note that these are returning items and not new cosmetics.

This article will highlight the rewards included in the Apex Legends Lunar Rebirth Collection Event and the best way to unlock them.

Trending

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

What are the rewards in Apex Legends Lunar Rebirth Collection event?

The Apex Legends Lunar Rebirth Collection event will provide a free Reward Track that can be unlocked by every player without spending an extra dime. The rewards include a Catalyst cosmetic, a weapon skin for the R99 Sub Machine Gun, some banners, and badges.

Each of these items can be unlocked and claimed for free after completing tasks and collection points. However, you can only earn a maximum of 1400 points every day.

Expand Tweet

Also read: Apex Legends rumored to introduce EMP Grenades details explored

The tasks for this Reward Track will also coincide with those of the Battle Pass so players can gain more points and XP at the same time. A total of five different badges can be secured through this track, which can be equipped on legend banners.

The main collection event will bring a total of 24 cosmetics, including legendary skins for Ballistic, Loba, Vantage, Revenant, Gibraltar, and more. Each of the items can be exchanged for Apex Coins or Crafting Material. The highlight of the show in the new event will be the Alter “Voidsnake” Prestige Skin, “Venomous Aura” Skydive Trail, and “Crystal Corruption” Finisher.

Alter is the latest Skirmisher legend that entered Apex Legends, and it has been a massive pillar in the recent lore with Horizon. The new Prestige skin, similar to others, evolves in different stages. The skydive and finishers are likely going to have a single base animation. You would need to secure almost all the event packs to get the Prestige skin as the drop rate is extremely low.

Apex Legends Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Iconic skins (Image via EA)

Read more: Apex Legends celebrates Final Fantasy VII Rebirth launch on PC with Lunar Rebirth Collection event

The store tab for the Apex Legends Lunar Rebirth Collection event will also get some new changes as Final Fantasy VII Rebirth-themed cosmetics will be available. Each of the skins will likely only be purchasable with Apex Coins due to their Iconic Rarity. Moreover, the store will also contain event bundles, which include a few packs and one of the event skins.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.