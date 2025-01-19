Apex Legends rumored to introduce EMP Grenades: Everything we know

Apex Legends feature grenades and throwables of several kinds. Recently, @HYPERMYSTx, a reliable Apex Legends source, took to X, claiming that Respawn will likely add EMP grenades to the game in future updates. Although it is still a rumor and hasn't been confirmed, it will be interesting to find out how Respawn might implement the item in the battle royale.

This article discusses the rumor that suggests EMP grenades will likely be added to Apex Legends and speculates what players can expect from the item.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take the speculations with a grain of salt.

EMP grenades will likely be implemented in Apex Legends in future updates

As mentioned, this Apex Legends rumor comes courtesy of a reliable leaker, @HYPERMYSTx. A post they recently shared on X indicates that players will likely receive a fourth throwable — EMP grenade — in the game. Currently, there are three types of grenades in this free-to-play battle royale title, namely the Arc Star, Frag, and Thermite grenades. All of these feature offensive attributes, meaning they can only deal damage after exploding.

On the other hand, the EMP grenade will likely be used to turn off enemy gadgets, temporarily to catch them off guard. It might also have identical features to Crypto’s ultimate ability. However, since there isn't much to go on, players will have to wait for more leaks or official announcements.

Since EMPs can turn off/destroy most electrical gadgets, the grenade can easily impact the title’s core gameplay after its launch. Moreover, it won’t be the first time that the developers will be introducing an item resembling a Legend’s ability. Previously, the devs added Evac Tower which works just like a Valkyrie ultimate.

