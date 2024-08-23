5 best legends to duo with Crypto in Apex Legends Season 22

Crypto is on the rise after the Apex Legends Season 22 update buffed the character with a new perk upgrade that allows players to go invisible while droning. This Recon legend is capable of tracking and revealing the live location of enemy players in an area with his signature ability. However, Crypto cannot act on this information directly as the character is stationary while the drone is being operated.

Apex Legends has over 20 different characters with five different categories in the roster. Each of these legends can be picked to create unique team tactics with Crypto - be it defensive or aggressive. This article will highlight the five best duo for Crypto in Apex Legends.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

What are the best duo picks for Crypto in Apex Legends?

1) Loba

Trending

Loba (Image via EA)

Loba is a Support character who can use her signature ability to quickly relocate from one position to another. This can be used to catch up and surprise enemy players as they are detected by Crypto’s drone. Alternatively, this can be used to retreat and help Crypto as players are vulnerable when using their drones.

Also Read: Apex Legends Anti-Cheat patch explored

Loba’s ultimate ability can help Crypto players have complete access to Ultimate Accelerants which can be used to spam the EMP blast on enemy squads. This is a great way to deplete the opponent's medical supplies and initiate team fights.

2) Pathfinder

Pathfinder (Image via EA)

Pathfinder can enable the team to take action on Crypto’s information. Players can also use aggressive strategies with this combo by grappling toward detected enemies and scoring easy eliminations. This can be further combined with grenade spams to drive enemies out of corners without wasting much resources.

Pathfinder’s ultimate can help Crypto players catch up to the team fights after executing his ultimate ability. This can also be used as a route to get back to a safe position and regroup for the next battle.

3) Mad Maggie

Mad Maggie (Image via EA)

Mad Maggie’s signature ability is a great way to deal damage to enemies hiding behind cover and break doors. With Crypto’s drone providing constant information, Maggie players can accurately land the ability and inflict damage on hostile players before initiating a gunfight.

Also Read: Best drop locations for Storm Point in Apex Legends

Her ultimate ability provides a great movement speed buff that can be used by Crypto to get into the gunfight immediately after exiting the drone. This is also an effective way to start fights that can help you catch enemies off-guard.

4) Conduit

Conduit (Image via EA)

Conduit is primarily useful in fights as this Support legend can provide temporary shields. This makes it easier for the squad to dive into battles and provides a buffer time for Crypto to get information with the drone and join in after a while.

Conduit’s ultimate ability can quickly limit the movement of enemy squads and inflict chip damage while slowing them down. This can be combined with Crypto’s ultimate to corner enemies and disorient them for easy squad wipes.

5) Vantage

Vantage (Image via EA)

Vantage might not seem to fit the duo but her ability to quickly gain high ground and track enemies while Aiming Down Sights (ADSing) can be perfect for Crypto. This can help Vantage players take long-range gunfights with the use of only the passive ability. It can help the entire team scout areas more efficiently and target vulnerable enemies from a safe distance.

Also Read: Best team compositions for Broken Moon in Apex Legends

Vantage’s ultimate ability can be combined with Crypto’s EMP blast to eliminate opponents with just a few shots.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!