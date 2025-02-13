Apex Legends Season 24: 5 best weapons to use after the update

Knowing the five best weapons to use in Apex Legends Season 24 will help you dominate your enemies in the game's new version. With recent changes to time-to-kill (TTK), gunplay has become a critical aspect of the shooter. Without sufficient firepower, you might find yourself losing matches.

This article lists the five best weapons you can use in Apex Legends Season 24.

Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

5 best weapons to use in Apex Legends Season 24

1) Nemesis Burst AR

Nemesis Burst AR has very high DPS potential (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming and EA)

The new TTK changes have made the Nemesis, one of the best assault rifles in Apex Legends, even deadlier than before. Featuring a four-burst attack pattern, the weapon can eliminate enemies quickly with its extremely high damage-per-second (DPS). Additionally, it has manageable recoil and a large magazine, making it easy to take down foes.

For optimal control, we recommend using at least a Level 2 Barrel Stabilizer on the Nemesis. You can get this upgrade by trying out energy weapon arsenals in the game.

2) R-99 SMG

R-99 is one of the best SMGs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming and EA)

SMGs are back in the meta, and the fan-favorite R-99 leads the pack with the highest DPS this season. The R-99 SMG, with its low TTK, is one of the best weapons to use in Season 24. It's damage-per-second count is one of the highest in the game, overshadowing almost every other weapon from its class, and even other segments.

With the debut of the newest season, we believe it's one of the prime close-quarter weapons in the game. Ensure you have it stacked with Level 2, or Level 3 attachments, and you will dominate most close-quarter engagements in the game.

Read more: All Legend buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 24

3) G7 Scout

G7 Scout is the strongest Marksman in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming and EA)

The G7 Scout got buffed in Apex Legends Season 24, and the addition of the new Accelerator Hop-up for the gun makes it one of the best Marksman Rifles in the game. The weapon now features one of the fastest TTK speeds in its weapon class, and better yet, the Accelerator hop-up provides a much higher EVO collection to the player.

This weapon will not only allow you to deal significant damage to your enemies from medium-long range but furthermore, provide you with a much faster EVO XP collection than your competition. With adept aiming mechanics, you can rain hellfire on any squads you set your eyes to.

Check out: All weapon buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 24

4) Wingman

Wingman is the best pistol in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming and EA)

The Wingman has once again become a meta-tier weapon, especially in the hands of Assault-class Legends in the game. It now features the addition of a hop-up, Boosted Loader, and also an Extended Sniper Magazine. The combination of these two items provides you with a massive bullet count, allowing you to deal terrific damage to enemy players.

When equipped in the hands of Assault Legends, the weapon barely has any recoil, and you're provided with extremely high reload speed owing to the class buffs and the Booster Loader. If you want to dominate your enemies, we urge you to pick up this weapon, undoubtedly one of the best guns in Apex Legends Season 24.

5) R-301 Assault Rifle

R-301 is back in the meta again in Apex Legends: Takeover (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming and EA)

The R-301 is also another fan-favorite weapon. It had been nerfed in the previous seasons, and its pick rate had fallen by a significant margin. However, in Apex Legends Season 24, the weapon features fantastic DPS stats, a unique set of hop-ups, and easy recoil control. This makes it one of the best weapons to use in the latest season of the game. It is one of our most recommended weapons for beginners and veterans alike.

For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

