Apex Legends Season 24: 5 best Legends to use after update

Apex Legends Season 24 officially releases on February 11, 2025, and the community is quite hyped up. With comprehensive weapon buffs and major armor adjustments, players can expect a faster-paced combat experience. Notably, the Assault class is receiving substantial enhancements. These changes aim to create a more dynamic and engaging gameplay environment, and the meta could significantly change.

On that note, here are the five best Legends to use in Apex Legends Season 24.

Note: This list is subjective and in no particular order. It solely reflects the writer's opinion and views.

Ash and 4 other best Legends to use after Apex Legends Season 24 update

1) Ash

Ash in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Ash has received significant buffs in Season 24, enhancing her offensive capabilities. Her Arc Snare is now more effective at trapping enemies, and her Phase Breach ultimate has an increased range and faster deployment, allowing for quicker repositioning during fights. These improvements make Ash a formidable choice for players who prefer an aggressive playstyle.

These are Ash's abilities in Apex Legends:

Arc Snare: Throw a spinning snare that damages and tethers the first enemy that gets too close.

Throw a spinning snare that damages and tethers the first enemy that gets too close. Marked for Death: Ash's map shows the location of recent deathboxes.

Ash's map shows the location of recent deathboxes. Phase Breach (Ultimate): Tear open a one-way portal to a targeted location.

2) Mad Maggie

Mag Maggie in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Mad Maggie's kit has been fine-tuned to as well, increase her impact in combat. Her Riot Drill now deals more consistent damage, effectively flushing enemies out of cover. Additionally, her Wrecking Ball ultimate has improved speed and control, making it more reliable for disrupting enemy positions.

These enhancements solidify Mad Maggie's role as a disruptor, ideal for players looking to break enemy defenses. Here are Mad Maggie's abilities:

Riot Drill: Fire a drill that attaches to an obstacle and burns enemies on the other side.

Fire a drill that attaches to an obstacle and burns enemies on the other side. Warlord's Ire: Temporarily highlight enemies you've damaged.

Temporarily highlight enemies you've damaged. Wrecking Ball (Ultimate): Throw a ball that releases speed-boosting pads and detonates near enemies.

3) Ballistic

Ballistic in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Ballistic has undergone a rework to bolster his effectiveness in battle. His Whistler tactical ability now locks onto targets more efficiently, and his Tempest ultimate provides a significant boost to weapon handling and reload speed for the entire team. He has always been one of the best Legends in Apex Legends, and the meta still compliments this character's playstyle.

Here are Ballistic's abilities explained in Apex Legends:

Whistler: Shoots a projectile that heats up an enemy's gun as they shoot. Overheating causes damage. Hold the tactical to lock-on.

Shoots a projectile that heats up an enemy's gun as they shoot. Overheating causes damage. Hold the tactical to lock-on. Sling: Store a third weapon in the sling. Access either via inventory or Character Utility Action. The sling weapon cannot take attachments.

Store a third weapon in the sling. Access either via inventory or Character Utility Action. The sling weapon cannot take attachments. Tempest (Ultimate): When activated, nearby teammates get faster reloads, faster armed move speed, and infinite ammo. Ballistic's sling weapon will be equipped and upgraded to legendary.

4) Newcastle

Newcastle Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Newcastle continues to be a strong defensive pick in Apex Legends Season 24. His Mobile Shield offers flexible cover, allowing teams to advance or retreat strtegically. His abilities are suited for players who prefer a supportive role, focusing on team protection and area control.

Here are Newcastle's abilities and their in-game descriptions:

Mobile Shield: Throw a drone that projects a moveable energy shield.

Throw a drone that projects a moveable energy shield. Retrieve the Wounded: Drag downed allies as you revive and protect them with your Revive Shield.

Drag downed allies as you revive and protect them with your Revive Shield. Castle Wall: Leap to an ally or target area and slam down, creating a fortified stronghold.

5) Lifeline

Lifeline in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Lifeline has been one of the fan-favorites for a long time. Her D.O.C. Heal Drone provides continuous health regeneration to teammates and the Care Package ultimate ability delivers valuable supplies, including upgraded armor and healing items.

These abilities make Lifeline indispensable for sustaining team longevity and ensuring readiness for consecutive fights. Players who prioritize team support will find Lifeline's kit crucial for maintaining squad resilience.

Here's a closer look at Lifeline's abilities:

D.O.C. Heal Drone: The Drone Of Compassion (DOC) automatically heals those near it over time.

The Drone Of Compassion (DOC) automatically heals those near it over time. Combat Revive: Deploy D.O.C to revive teammates, leaving Lifeline free to defend.

Deploy D.O.C to revive teammates, leaving Lifeline free to defend. Care Package (Ultimate): Call in a droppod full of high quality defensive gear.

That's all you need to know about the best Legends post the Apex Legends Season 24 update. Do note that this is a fast-paced battle royale and the meta keeps evolving. On that note, this list is subject to change. The update will officially arrive on February 11, 2025 at 12:30 PM Eastern Time.

