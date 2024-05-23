Top 5 Legends in Apex Legends Season 21

Apex Legends Season 21 has been available for a couple of weeks, and players are enjoying the brand-new Legend, Alter. The title boasts a vast catalog of Legends; hence, players won't get bored quickly if they continue to change picks. As the title’s meta changes from time to time, gamers may wonder what the best characters are in the ongoing season.

This article lists the five best Legends you should play in Apex Legends Season 21.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

What are the best Legends to play in Apex Legends Season 21

5) Revenant

Revenant (Image via Electronic Arts)

After the rework, Revenant has become an A/S-tier Legend in Apex Legends Season 21. Introduced with the launch of Season 4 in 2020, the reworked Revenant can traverse the map swiftly with his Tactical ability to hunt down his prey. Apart from his tactical ability, his Ultimate allows him to create a shield that surrounds him which blocks a total of 75 damage. Additionally, while his ultimate is active, he can regain his shield after securing a knockdown.

Revenant’s kit allows him to be one of the best characters for fighting in various situations. He can easily get in a fight and get out when it doesn't go his way.

4) Bangalore

Bangalore (Image via Electronic Arts)

After Respawn Entertainment nerfed the Recon Legends, Seer to be exact, Bangalore climbed on top of the meta. She is one of the Default Legends players acquire after they log into the game for the first time. Her kit consists of a Smoke Launcher and an artillery strike that stuns any players in its effective range.

When paired with various characters, Bangalore can be useful in various situations. Players can use her Smoke Launcher to render the enemies blind while pushing them or block off the adversaries’ vision when rotating around the map.

Also read: How many concurrent players does Apex Legends have (Season 21)

3) Lifeline

Lifeline (Image via Electronic Arts)

With the introduction of the perk system, Lifeline has become an excellent Support Legend. The ability to auto-revive allies with her D.O.C drone can be significantly useful when fighting and getting pinched from multiple angles.

Lifeline can also use the Ultimate Accelerators early in the match to get her allies and herself various supplies, which can be useful. Through the Level 2 perk selector, Lifeline can also gain Self-revive, which can catch adversaries off guard.

2) Caustic

Caustic (Image via Electronic Arts)

Among the Controller Legends, Caustic is the best one to pick in Apex Legends Season 21. He can easily control an area by throwing down his Nox Gas Trap, which activates whenever an enemy steps near it. While fighting inside a constructed space, Caustic can use his Ultimate, Nox Gas Grenade to punish opponents.

Caustic’s passive ability, allows him to gain vision on enemies inside his gas field. In the ongoing season, he can make aggressive plays while holding a building down to play for placements.

You also might be interested in: Best meta weapon for Season 21

1) Bloodhound

Bloodhound (Image via Electronic Arts)

Bloodhound is the best Legend in Apex Legends Season 21. His ability to adapt to any situation thrown at him makes him secure the first spot on this list. His ability to frequently scan the enemies allows him and his teammates to know the exact location of the enemies.

Bloodhound’s Ultimate ability turns his vision black and white while highlighting the enemies in red. When paired with Legends such as Bangalore, Bloodhound can shine on the battlefield and dominate the lobby single-handedly.

For more articles related to Apex Legends, check out the following section:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback