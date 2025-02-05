EA is working on "Apex Legends 2.0" and intends to release it soon: Report

Electronic Arts is apparently preparing a significant update for Apex Legends, informally referred to as Apex 2.0. During a recent quarterly investor call, EA CEO Andrew Wilson mentioned the development teams are working on a major update for Apex Legends, which they plan to release after the next Battlefield's launch. This suggests substantial enhancements are underway to elevate the game's experience.

On that note, here's everything we know about Apex 2.0 so far.

Also read: Apex Legends might potentially change Hop-Ups in future updates

Apex Legends 2.0: Everything we know

Apex Legends has been a prominent title in the battle royale genre. Over the years, it has introduced numerous seasons, each bringing new content and updates to keep the player base engaged.

According to VG Insights, Apex has a total of over 29 million unique players in its lifetime. As of March 2024, the game generated over $3.4 billion for EA. However, recent reports indicate a significant decline in the player base. Several factors have contributed to this decline, including issues with cheating and dissatisfaction with the pricing of in-game cosmetics.

Trending

Expand Tweet

EA is actively working on a major update to revive the game and address current issues. The statement from Andrew Wilson reads,

"Sometime on a longer-term time horizon, there will be an even bigger, more meaningful update to that broader game experience. An Apex 2.0, if you will. This will not be the final incarnation of Apex."

While specific details about the update remain under wraps, the timing is planned for after the release of the next Battlefield installment. As of now, EA has not announced an exact release date for the upcoming Battlefield game. However, it has initiated public playtesting through a program called Battlefield Labs, inviting players to participate in early pre-alpha testing and provide feedback.

Also read: Is it worth playing Apex Legends in 2025?

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.