  EA is working on "Apex Legends 2.0" and intends to release it soon: Report

EA is working on "Apex Legends 2.0" and intends to release it soon: Report

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Feb 05, 2025 09:24 GMT
Apex Legends 2.0 is in the works (Image via Electronic Arts)
Apex Legends 2.0 is in the works (Image via Electronic Arts)

Electronic Arts is apparently preparing a significant update for Apex Legends, informally referred to as Apex 2.0. During a recent quarterly investor call, EA CEO Andrew Wilson mentioned the development teams are working on a major update for Apex Legends, which they plan to release after the next Battlefield's launch. This suggests substantial enhancements are underway to elevate the game's experience.

On that note, here's everything we know about Apex 2.0 so far.

Apex Legends 2.0: Everything we know

Apex Legends has been a prominent title in the battle royale genre. Over the years, it has introduced numerous seasons, each bringing new content and updates to keep the player base engaged.

According to VG Insights, Apex has a total of over 29 million unique players in its lifetime. As of March 2024, the game generated over $3.4 billion for EA. However, recent reports indicate a significant decline in the player base. Several factors have contributed to this decline, including issues with cheating and dissatisfaction with the pricing of in-game cosmetics.

EA is actively working on a major update to revive the game and address current issues. The statement from Andrew Wilson reads,

"Sometime on a longer-term time horizon, there will be an even bigger, more meaningful update to that broader game experience. An Apex 2.0, if you will. This will not be the final incarnation of Apex."

While specific details about the update remain under wraps, the timing is planned for after the release of the next Battlefield installment. As of now, EA has not announced an exact release date for the upcoming Battlefield game. However, it has initiated public playtesting through a program called Battlefield Labs, inviting players to participate in early pre-alpha testing and provide feedback.

Edited by Angad Sharma
