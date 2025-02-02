Is it worth playing Apex Legends in 2025?

Apex Legends is a first-person battle royale title set in the world of Titanfall. Developed by Respawn Entertainment, the game requires you to drop onto a map (either alone or with two of your friends) where you must find gear, stay inside the ring, and stand your ground to emerge victorious. That said, with the game approaching its fifth anniversary, some may be wondering if it is still worth playing.

To answer the question, yes, Apex Legends is worth playing in 2025, but only if you don't mind its predatory microtransactions and numerous cheaters.

Exploring the good and bad of Apex Legends in 2025

Still one of the best FPS out there in terms of movement mechanics

Playing Legends is still enjoyable (Image via Electronic Arts)

Apex Legends is known for its smooth movement mechanics. Respawn Entertainment perfectly adapts the traversal fundamentals of the Titanfall games to create a fluid movement system in Apex Legends that emphasizes positioning and constant mobility. Players can chain jumps and slides along with hero-specific movement abilities to express their skill.

Trending

The gunplay in this title is tight and satisfying. There are numerous guns you can pick up on the game's vast maps, including assault rifles, SMGs, LMGs, marksman weapons, sniper rifles, shotguns, and pistols. Ordinance weapons include frags, arc stars, and thermite grenades.

Predatory monetization model

Buying various unique cosmetics can be costly (Image via Electronic Arts)

Apen Legends has faced a lot of backlash for its predatory microtransaction models. Last year (2024), if players wanted to buy all the rewards that were part of the Final Fantasy-themed event, it would cost them up to $290. Another recent change that attracted controversy was EA's decision to remove the ability to purchase premium tiers of the battle pass with Apex Coins (AC).

While the devs did walk back on the change and allowed players to buy the premium versions by spending 950 AC, EA and Respawn's integrity was already brought into question. Considering that many micro-transactions of the game are mostly cosmetic, the ballooning prices make it hard to justify if the rewards are worth the spend.

An active esports scene

A still from ALGS Year 4 Champs (Image via Electronic Arts)

Apex Legends still features an active esports scene, with numerous tournaments being held every year. The biggest of them is the ALGS, which has a prize pool of $2,000,000. While Apex's professional scene is not the most popular, it does have a pretty active community with top organizations like TSM, Fnatic, and 100 Thieves participating in the tournaments.

It also helps that Apex Legends is an engaging game to watch. Seeing numerous professional players raise the bar for skill, teamwork, and communication in the game makes for an exhilarating experience.

Cheaters ruin the fun

Cheaters can be frustrating to encounter (Image via Electronic Arts)

A major problem infesting the title is the increasing amount of hackers on the servers. Tens or hundreds of accounts have to be banned every day. Encountering cheaters multiple times can take the fun out of playing Apex Legends. While the devs have acknowledged the problem, nothing decisive has been done to resolve it at its core, causing player backlash.

To summarize, Apex Legends is still one of the best FPS when it comes to movement mechanics, and the game continues to have an active esports scene. However, its predatory microtransaction models and the persistence of cheaters can take away from the gameplay experience.

Check out other games you can play in 2025:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.