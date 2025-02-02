Apex Legends Season 23 rank distribution is extremely concerning, here's why

Apex Legends Season 23 features several ranks that players can climb during each Split. After one Split ends, they get demoted and have to start grinding the lost RP to potentially climb even higher. However, the ongoing season's rank distribution is extremely concerning and might even be the reason for the dwindling player count.

This article discusses why the Apex Legends Season 23 rank distribution is concerning not only for the players but also for the game.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer's opinion.

Apex Legends Season 23 rank distribution might be the real reason why the title is losing players

Players can check Apex Legends Season 23 rank distribution from the Apex Legends Status website. The rank chart showcases the population of each rank. Among all ranks, Diamond 3 and Bronze 4 are the most populated ones whereas the rest of Diamond is not as occupied.

Apex Legends Season 23 rank distribution (Image via Apex Legends Status)

Besides that, the mid-tier ranks like Silver and Gold are also quite empty. Out of all, Predator (Apex Predator) is the least populated one. It is a no-brainer that this rank will be empty since it's exclusively reserved for the best 750 players.

Since players get matched in Apex Predator lobbies immediately after ranking up to diamond, most stop playing the mode or quit until a new Season or Split starts. Because of how empty the high-rank lobbies are, various Platinum even Gold players get dragged to matches that don’t match their skill level and rank.

All ranks in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Due to this reason, we can see an exceptional amount of players in Diamond 3. Moreover, cheaters are another reason players stop playing after reaching the abovementioned rank. The higher players climb, the more chance they have of encountering a cheater.

Also read: GoNext Esports win ALGS Year 4 Championship 2025

