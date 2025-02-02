GoNext Esports win ALGS Year 4 Championship 2025

By Argha Halder
Modified Feb 02, 2025 09:14 GMT
GoNext Esports wins the ALGS Year 4 Championship (Image via Apex Legends TouTube Channel)
GoNext Esports win the ALGS Year 4 Championship (Image via YouTube/Apex Legends Global Series)

With the last match point concluding, GoNext Esports have emerged champions and won the ALGS Year 4 Championship. The team showcased immense skill and mastery throughout to win the Year 4 Champions title in a tournament where several other prominent teams were considered favorites.

This article explores the last match of the ALGS Year 4 Championship and how GoNext Esports went on to become world champions.

GoNext Esports secure the Year 4 Champions title by winning the ALGS Year 4 Championship

GoNext Esports members lift the ALGS Year 4 Championship trophy (Image via Twitch // Apex Legends)
GoNext Esports members lift the ALGS Year 4 Championship trophy (Image via Twitch // Apex Legends)

GoNext Esports is a European team comprising of Uxako, Hiarka, and zhidan. The organization signed all three players in 2024 and they have been playing together ever since. After several intense days and matches, GoNext Esports, who came in as one of the underdogs, claimed the Year 4 Champions title and are now one of the best Apex Legends pro teams in the world.

In the final match on World’s Edge, GoNext Esports maintained their calm. While most match points teams were getting eliminated one after another, the side carefully picked the fights they wanted to commit to and secured squad wipes easily.

Alliance, Aurora, and Falcons were eliminated, leaving LG, VP, and GoNext Esports as the last three survivors.

With the final circle closing in, GoNext used their Catalyst ultimate to force the other two teams to fight. However, because of the high stakes, LG and VP didn’t compete, leaving the teams to battle it out in a 3v3v3 situation.

GoNext Esports then secured a couple of knockdowns and finally won the match to clinch the title.

