ALGS Year 4 Championship standings: Group Stage (Day 1 & Day 2)

By Jay Sarma
Modified Jan 30, 2025 04:48 GMT
ALGS Year 4 Championship results
ALGS Championship in Japan (Image via x.com/PlayApex)

The ALGS Year 4 Championship results for Day 1 of the Group Stage are out, and as of writing, Day 2 has just begun. This year's ALGS Championship has attracted a lot of viewers and is being held at Japan's very own Daiwa House PREMIST DOME.

This article lists the ALGS Year 4 Championship results for both the Group Stage's Day 1 and Day 2.

Note: The contents of this article will be updated to feature the latest results as the matches conclude in real time.

ALGS Year 4 Championship results for Day 2

Group A & C

Day 2 of the ALGS Championships began with a clash between Group A and Group C teams, with matches starting at 5:45 am IST. Team Noctem demonstrated their dominance on the battlefield, overpowering big names like Team Falcons, TSM, and 100 Thieves.

Here are the standings after the first wave of matches:

RANKTEAMPOINTS
1NOCTEM75
2CLOUD 974
3TEAM FALCONS66
4SHOPIFY REBELLION51
5TSM39
6OBLIVION35
7GAIMINGLADIATORS35
8EXO CLAN31
9ZERO TENACITY29
10NINJAS27
11ORGLESSANDHUNGRY27
12FAZE CLAN26
13REIGNITE25
14100 THIEVES22
15NRG19
16SHADOW369018
17LG18
18AURORA18
19TEAM BURGER15
20GHS PROFESSIONAL11

ALGS Year 4 Championship results for Day 1

On Day 1 of the ALGS Championship, teams in all four groups competed fiercely, determined to come out on top. Fan favorites delivered outstanding performances, and underdogs made remarkable efforts to secure their place on the leaderboards.

Here's a detailed list of the results for each match held during Day 1 of the ALGS Year 4 Championship Group Stage.

Group A & B

The Group A & B matches took place on January 29, 2025, starting at 6:06 am IST. Here are the standings after these encounters:

RANKTEAMPOINTS
1FNATIC65
2100 THIEVES51
3TSM48
4GUILD47
5VIRTUS PRO46
6SHOPIFY REBELLION45
7SOURCE XNY42
8METEOR40
9NRG36
10EXO CLAN35
11GREEN STEGO35
12CLOUD 933
13DISGUISED32
14COMPLEXITY26
15OBLIVION21
16VK GAMING20
17NINJAS17
18SHADOW369014
19DRAGONS12
20FAZE CLAN9

Group C & D

The Group C & D matches continued on January 29, 2025, from 10:36 am IST. Here are the results after another set of six matches:

RANKTEAMPOINTS
1ALLIANCE76
2AURORA65
3FURIA53
4LIQUID ALIENWARE46
5ENVY41
6CRAZY RACCOON37
7GAIMINGGLADIATORS36
8ENTER FORCE.3635
9REIGNITE35
10TEAM BURGER35
11GO NEXT31
12TEAM FALCONS30
13GHS PROFESSIONAL27
14ZERO TENACITY23
15LG23
16STALLIONS23
17ORGLESSANDHUNGRY22
18NOCTEM18
19SUPERNOVA9
20DREAMFIRE7

Group B & D

The Group B & D matches were held on January 29, 2025, from 2:45 pm IST. After six challenging matches, here are the results:

RANKTEAMPOINTS
1GO NEXT66
2ENTER FORCE.3656
3FNATIC52
4CRAZY RACCOON46
5STALLIONS45
6ALLIANCE44
7VK GAMING44
8DREAMFIRE41
9VIRTUS.PRO40
10GUILD35
11GREEN STEGO35
12COMPLEXITY31
13ENVY29
14DISGUISED26
15FURIA21
16SUPERNOVA20
17LIQUID ALIENWARE18
18METEOR16
19DRAGONS10
20SOURCE XNY10

For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
