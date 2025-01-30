ALGS Year 4 Championship standings: Group Stage (Day 1 & Day 2)

The ALGS Year 4 Championship results for Day 1 of the Group Stage are out, and as of writing, Day 2 has just begun. This year's ALGS Championship has attracted a lot of viewers and is being held at Japan's very own Daiwa House PREMIST DOME.
This article lists the ALGS Year 4 Championship results for both the Group Stage's Day 1 and Day 2.
Note: The contents of this article will be updated to feature the latest results as the matches conclude in real time.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
ALGS Year 4 Championship results for Day 2
Group A & C
Day 2 of the ALGS Championships began with a clash between Group A and Group C teams, with matches starting at 5:45 am IST. Team Noctem demonstrated their dominance on the battlefield, overpowering big names like Team Falcons, TSM, and 100 Thieves.
Here are the standings after the first wave of matches:
ALGS Year 4 Championship results for Day 1
On Day 1 of the ALGS Championship, teams in all four groups competed fiercely, determined to come out on top. Fan favorites delivered outstanding performances, and underdogs made remarkable efforts to secure their place on the leaderboards.
Here's a detailed list of the results for each match held during Day 1 of the ALGS Year 4 Championship Group Stage.
Group A & B
The Group A & B matches took place on January 29, 2025, starting at 6:06 am IST. Here are the standings after these encounters:
Group C & D
The Group C & D matches continued on January 29, 2025, from 10:36 am IST. Here are the results after another set of six matches:
Read more: 5 underdogs to look out for in ALGS Championship 2025
Group B & D
The Group B & D matches were held on January 29, 2025, from 2:45 pm IST. After six challenging matches, here are the results:
Also check out: ALGS Year 4 Championship: All teams, schedule, and where to watch
For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.