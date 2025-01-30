ALGS Year 4 Championship standings: Group Stage (Day 1 & Day 2)

The ALGS Year 4 Championship results for Day 1 of the Group Stage are out, and as of writing, Day 2 has just begun. This year's ALGS Championship has attracted a lot of viewers and is being held at Japan's very own Daiwa House PREMIST DOME.

This article lists the ALGS Year 4 Championship results for both the Group Stage's Day 1 and Day 2.

Note: The contents of this article will be updated to feature the latest results as the matches conclude in real time.

ALGS Year 4 Championship results for Day 2

Group A & C

Day 2 of the ALGS Championships began with a clash between Group A and Group C teams, with matches starting at 5:45 am IST. Team Noctem demonstrated their dominance on the battlefield, overpowering big names like Team Falcons, TSM, and 100 Thieves.

Here are the standings after the first wave of matches:

RANK TEAM POINTS 1 NOCTEM 75 2 CLOUD 9 74 3 TEAM FALCONS 66 4 SHOPIFY REBELLION 51 5 TSM 39 6 OBLIVION 35 7 GAIMINGLADIATORS 35 8 EXO CLAN 31 9 ZERO TENACITY 29 10 NINJAS 27 11 ORGLESSANDHUNGRY 27 12 FAZE CLAN 26 13 REIGNITE 25 14 100 THIEVES 22 15 NRG 19 16 SHADOW3690 18 17 LG 18 18 AURORA 18 19 TEAM BURGER 15 20 GHS PROFESSIONAL 11

ALGS Year 4 Championship results for Day 1

On Day 1 of the ALGS Championship, teams in all four groups competed fiercely, determined to come out on top. Fan favorites delivered outstanding performances, and underdogs made remarkable efforts to secure their place on the leaderboards.

Here's a detailed list of the results for each match held during Day 1 of the ALGS Year 4 Championship Group Stage.

Group A & B

The Group A & B matches took place on January 29, 2025, starting at 6:06 am IST. Here are the standings after these encounters:

RANK TEAM POINTS 1 FNATIC 65 2 100 THIEVES 51 3 TSM 48 4 GUILD 47 5 VIRTUS PRO 46 6 SHOPIFY REBELLION 45 7 SOURCE XNY 42 8 METEOR 40 9 NRG 36 10 EXO CLAN 35 11 GREEN STEGO 35 12 CLOUD 9 33 13 DISGUISED 32 14 COMPLEXITY 26 15 OBLIVION 21 16 VK GAMING 20 17 NINJAS 17 18 SHADOW3690 14 19 DRAGONS 12 20 FAZE CLAN 9

Group C & D

The Group C & D matches continued on January 29, 2025, from 10:36 am IST. Here are the results after another set of six matches:

RANK TEAM POINTS 1 ALLIANCE 76 2 AURORA 65 3 FURIA 53 4 LIQUID ALIENWARE 46 5 ENVY 41 6 CRAZY RACCOON 37 7 GAIMINGGLADIATORS 36 8 ENTER FORCE.36 35 9 REIGNITE 35 10 TEAM BURGER 35 11 GO NEXT 31 12 TEAM FALCONS 30 13 GHS PROFESSIONAL 27 14 ZERO TENACITY 23 15 LG 23 16 STALLIONS 23 17 ORGLESSANDHUNGRY 22 18 NOCTEM 18 19 SUPERNOVA 9 20 DREAMFIRE 7

Group B & D

The Group B & D matches were held on January 29, 2025, from 2:45 pm IST. After six challenging matches, here are the results:

RANK TEAM POINTS 1 GO NEXT 66 2 ENTER FORCE.36 56 3 FNATIC 52 4 CRAZY RACCOON 46 5 STALLIONS 45 6 ALLIANCE 44 7 VK GAMING 44 8 DREAMFIRE 41 9 VIRTUS.PRO 40 10 GUILD 35 11 GREEN STEGO 35 12 COMPLEXITY 31 13 ENVY 29 14 DISGUISED 26 15 FURIA 21 16 SUPERNOVA 20 17 LIQUID ALIENWARE 18 18 METEOR 16 19 DRAGONS 10 20 SOURCE XNY 10

For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

