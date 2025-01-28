5 underdogs to look out for in ALGS Year 4 Championship 2025

ALGS Year 4 Championship is yet to start and fans are already hyped about the tournament's outcome. Several teams, 40 to be precise, will be participating in this competition to become the world’s best. Since most viewers tend to root and look out for the most popular teams, some underdogs don’t get much attention from the community even though they have the potential to win the tournament.

We have listed five underdogs that viewers should look out for in the ALGS Year 4 Championship.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer’s opinion.

5 underdog teams that you should be looking out for in the ALGS Year 4 Championship

1) Ninjas in Pyjamas

Gnaske in ALGS 2024 Split 2 Playoffs (Image via Liquipedia II EA II Joe Brady)

Ninjas in Pyjamas is one of the underdogs in the ALGS Year 4 Championship. This team’s roster features Gnaske, Amphy, and Zaine, the former O7 members who were picked up by this organization in 2024. During the ALGS 2024 Split 1 Playoffs, the team showcased exceptional skills while fighting.

Gnaske, Amphy, and Zaine have been playing together for a couple of years; hence, their synergy with each other is exceptional. While other underdog teams stand out, the passion of each player in Ninjas in Pyjamas is unmatched.

2) Complexity

Monsoon in ALGS 2024 Split 2 Playoffs (Image via Liquipedia II EA II Joe Brady)

Complexity is another underdog team that you should be looking out for during the ALGS Year 4 Championship. This America-based organization’s Apex Legends team consists of Monsoon, KIMCHILEE, and Enemy. While the former two have been members of the team for a couple of years, they have picked Enemy up after DSG (Disguised) disbanded in 2024.

Among the three, Monsoon is known for his unmatched sniper skills, especially with Sentinel. While Monsoon, KIMCHILEE, and Enemy haven’t participated in a tournament together, each of them is exceptionally skilled at Apex Legends and worth the attention.

3) Crazy Racoon

Sangjoon is a MnK player (Image via Liquipedia II EA II Joe Brady)

Players from the APAC region are well-versed with Crazy Racoon. It is a South Korean team consisting of Sangjoon, Obly, and Jusna. Unlike most teams participating in the ALGS Year 4 Championship, all players here specialize in MnK (Mouse and Keyboard).

As a team, these three players have participated in several competitions and recently won the BLGS 2024 Regional Finals of the APAC North region.

4) Disguised

StrafingFlame in ALGS 2024 Split 2 Playoffs (Image via Liquipedia II EA II Joe Brady)

After Disguised featuring iiTzTimmy, Dezignful, and Enemy disbanded, the organization was overshadowed for a while. However, that ended after PlayerKay, StrafingFlame, and arctic were signed by the org. All three of them have their fair share of pro-league experience and StrafingFlame and PlayerKay have been teammates for a couple of years. Hence, the synergy between these two is exceptional.

That said, Disguised is one of the underdogs that you should look out for during the ALGS Year 4 Championship.

5) Shopify Rebellion

Koyful holding the ALGS 2024 Split 2 Playoffs trophy (Image via Liquipedia II EA II Joe Brady)

Shopify Rebellion is one of the underdog teams that you should look out for in the ALGS Year 4 Championship. The team consists of Koyful, Xynew, and Emtee, where the former two players excel in Controller. Moreover, both Koyful and Xynew are former members of Spacestation Gaming and previously won the ALGS 2024 Split 2 Playoffs.

While Koyful is the most skilled one on the team, he can easily migrate between several playstyles and characters.

