How to sign up for Battlefield 6 playtest

Battlefield Labs, a potential early-development environment for Battlefield 6, was recently announced in an official X post by EA as a collaborative effort by the developers to collect active community feedback. The exact details of this new testing field are currently unknown, as all users selected to join this program will need to comply with non-disclosure agreements. Fortunately, the post outlines how one can apply to join the Labs experience by following some official website links.

Battlefield Labs is being described as an experimental arena where developers can provide players with different pieces of features and gameplay, and receive proper feedback in return. The team is set to begin the playtest with core items like combat and environmental destruction in-game before moving on to more intricate parts like vehicles and gadgets. These features might make their way to the upcoming title that will likely be called Battlefield 6.

This article will highlight the most effective way to join the Battlefield Labs experience.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

How can you join Battlefield Labs?

Here is a quick overview of the method that you need to follow to join Battlefield Labs:

Open your preferred internet browser and visit the official EA website.

Navigate to the Battlefield tab from the Games section.

You will be welcomed to the landing page with a banner showcasing the Labs advertisement.

Click on the “Sign Up Now” button present at the center of this banner.

You will likely be placed in an online queue as players try to secure a spot on the playtest.

Once you are able to enter the website, you will need to follow the on-screen instructions and fill up all the required information to register for Battlefield Labs.

It is important to note that the developers will likely only admit a limited number of playtesters at a single instance. The team will potentially contact the selected users via email or other preferred communication channels. In case you do not receive any confirmation, you can wait for a while as the devs may expand their playtest and incorporate new users.

What to expect from Battlefield Labs

The Battlefield collaborative environment will likely provide a select few from the community with unreleased or under-development gameplay content. This means that playtesters could experience half-baked ideas or play through completely developed features — content that will likely be added to Battlefield 6. The role of these players would be to provide constructive feedback on the items and features so the devs can either push or dump gameplay content.

The X post on the official Battlefield account clearly states that all selected users would need to be under NDA to prevent information leaks, suggesting that this might be a Battlefield 6 playtest in a very early phase. It is an exciting development for all fans of the franchise as Battlefield Labs makes its entry and provides the player base a chance to actively be a part of the game’s future.

