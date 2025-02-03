  • home icon
  • Battlefield 2025 gameplay revealed, single player campaign confirmed in modern-day setting

Battlefield 2025 gameplay revealed, single player campaign confirmed in modern-day setting

By Debabrata Naiya
Modified Feb 03, 2025 16:50 GMT
Battlefield 2025 pre-alpha footage revealed
Battlefield 2025 pre-alpha footage revealed (Image via EA)

EA has just released a glimpse of Battlefield 2025 pre-alpha footage with the announcement of their latest Battlefield Labs and Studio. In the video, the first-ever gameplay footage of this year's Battlefield can be seen, and it looks like the iconic series is taking a notch down and going towards a modern-day setting. Right now, the current title Battlefield 2042 is set in a futuristic world, and it's not news that we haven't had a modern-day setting game since Battlefield IV.

With the return of the modern-day setting, the next Battlefield title is also bringing back the single player campaign in the game. Read on to learn more about what we know so far.

EA reveals 'Battlefield Labs' and 'Battlefield Studio' alongside the gameplay footage of the upcoming title

While the announcement video focused majorly on the introduction of both the lab and the studio, the last four seconds will definitely shake the internet. In the final part of the video we can see the very first footage of the upcoming Battlefield title. At first glance, it seems like a modern-day title, just like Battlefield IV. One part of the footage also confirms that it takes place on November 11, 2024.

Furthermore, in the video, Alma Talbot, Director of Production in Motive Studio has officially confirmed that they are working on a single player campaign. Which means, after Battlefield V, the iconic missions in the game will also be back.

On their official social media channels, Battlefield has revealed that they are introducing Battlefield Studios, where four studios across the globe will come together and shape the future of the franchise.

The four studios in the list are DICE, Criterion, Motive, and Ripple Effect. Furthermore, there is a brand new initiative called Battlefield Labs, where the whole community will be able to test the game's mechanism and give feedback for improvements.

Edited by Debabrata Naiya
