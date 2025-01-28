Is Battlefield 1 worth playing in 2025?

Battlefield 1 is developer DICE's venture to tell a World War 1 story in the prominent Battlefield series. The game was released to positive reviews thanks to its stunning visuals, engaging campaign, amazing gunplay, and exciting multiplayer. However, as the title inches toward its ninth anniversary (October 20, 2025), players might wonder whether it is still worth playing.
To answer that question, yes, Battlefield 1 is still worth playing in 2025 if you enjoy a large-scale multiplayer title with excellent presentation and a good campaign.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.
Why Battlefield 1 is still worth playing in 2025?
Destructible environments
The Battlefield series has always been known for its physics-based destructible environments and the 2016 title continues the tradition. Buildings collapse under explosions from tanks, aerial bombings, or other blasts, and rubbles infest the grounds — this focus on destruction impacts the destructive nature of the World War and creates a sense of helplessness and chaos.
Great gunplay
Battlefield 1 also features satisfying and punchy gunplay. Guns are rarely amazing in this game, but that echoes the bare-bones nature of firearms during the 1910s. However, the caveats of each gun also introduce impactful decision-making, as you must carefully choose each firearm you can carry according to the objective and situation.
However, the animations, sound design, and hit feedback still feel meaty, giving that punch to the gameplay.
An engaging campaign
Battlefield 1 features an engaging campaign set in WW1. Titled "War Stories," it is an anthology series told in six chapters/levels. Its varied nature allows the game to provide diverse locales and unique characters. This continuous switching between characters heightens the gigantic nature of the war and its consequences on the various entities.
An active player base
Battlefield 1 still posts an active player base, if Steam charts are anything to go by. Hitting the 10,000s on average is a pretty good number, thus, you will not face much difficulty creating a large-scale multiplayer match with up to 63 other players. The game also has community servers if you encounter hackers on official servers or want to play against more hardcore players.
