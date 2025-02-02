Is Battlefield 4 worth playing in 2025?

Developed by Dice, Battlefield 4 is one of the most iconic games made using the Frostbite 3 engine. A successor to Battlefield 3, it was one of the fastest-selling games then. Released on October 29, 2013, it has been 12 years since its launch. Considering its age, some gamers wonder whether it's still worth playing in 2025.

To answer the question, yes, Battlefield 4 is still a fun game to try out in 2025 if you haven't already played it. This article explains why.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Is Battlefield 4 worth trying in 2025?

Battlefield 4 offers a nostalgic and engaging experience despite being a 2013 release. It remains an enjoyable FPS to this day. Despite certain gameplay elements showing their age and the game featuring a steep learning curve, especially against seasoned players, the satisfying core gameplay loop makes it worth playing even in 2025.

Trending

Gunplay in Battlefield 4 (Image via EA)

Battlefield 4 is available for $ 1.99 on Steam and can be played with the EA Play subscription by paying a fee of $ 5.99 a month. Although the low cost isn’t the sole reason to play the game, its additional features make it worthwhile in 2025.

Battlefield 4 is stacked with content. It has a total of 26 DLCs featuring add-ons and expansion packs. The game features 20 maps and 48 exclusive missions, making it largely replayable.

There are various vehicles in Battlefield 4 (Image via EA)

Battlefield 4 has various iconic multiplayer modes like Conquest, Rush, Domination, Carrier Assault, and Obliteration. Those concerned about the multiplayer servers need not worry, as the game still maintains a thriving community with approximately 4,000 active players on Steam.

Read more: Does Battlefield 2042 have crossplay?

Battlefield 4 multiplayer is available on current-gen consoles like the Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 but isn't available on older consoles like Xbox 360 and PS3. However, it lacks any cross-platform capabilities, which could be a downside for gamers seeking more diverse matchmaking.

Battlefield 4 features a destructible environment (Image via EA)

The game's visuals are also breathtaking, rivaling many modern first-person shooter titles. With relatively low system requirements, older hardware can run the game smoothly at 60 frames per second or higher, depending on the specifications.

Also read: Delta Force's all-time peak on Steam is better than Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 4 is a classic first-person shooter set in a world of high-stakes warfare, where players must engage in intense battles across destructible environments and deploy a range of vehicles to gain a strategic advantage.

A still from the BF4 campaign (Image via EA)

The game's single-player campaign is a gripping narrative that explores a fictional war between major nations, known as the War of 2020. With a campaign that can be completed in approximately four hours, players need not have to worry about making a long-term commitment. In summary, Battlefield 4 is still worth playing in 2025.

Also read: Is it worth playing Battlefield V in 2025?

Check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.