Will Battlefield 2042 have crossplay?

Battlefield 2042 had a huge reveal yesterday. With the trailer now officially released, many players are wondering if the game will have crossplay.

Considering that the reveal is new, a lot of information on Battlefield 2042 isn't available yet. The developers at DICE and EA are keeping some information, including crossplay-related details, to themselves for the time being.

After the reveal of Battlefield 2042, the developers refused to make any official comment on potential crossplay within the next iteration. Any plans for crossplay will likely be revealed in the months to come as coverage of Battlefield 2024 continues.

There is a slim chance that crossplay won't be available at all. However, if that were the case, EA would likely confirm right away in order to avoid backlash.

Considering that most games like Fortnite and Call of Duty now feature crossplay, it would be out of the ordinary and a mistake to exclude it.

However, based on information for Battlefield 2042 and the differences between platforms, there may be some complications.

Potential crossplay complications for Battlefield 2042

A good amount of information was released alongside the trailer for Battlefield 2042. This includes what platforms the game will be released on.

The list of platforms is extensive, and owners of previous-generation consoles have reason to be excited. The platforms for release include PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. However, there is one major technical hang-up for previous generations.

One of the major features being promoted for Battlefield 2042 is the 128-player battles. While players are immensely excited about battles that are twice the size of those from previous games, it is obviously a technical feat for a next-generation game.

Previous-generation consoles will only have 64-player battles as options. That poses a problem for crossplay in the future, considering PS4 and Xbox One will be excluded from those larger-scale matches. However, that doesn't mean the other major platforms won't be able to play in the same lobbies.

Crossplay progression is another feature that could be announced. This would mean that progression carries over from console to PC, so it won't matter where players decide to battle.

Like any other crossplay news, though, players will need to wait until EA make an official announcement. An announcement could be made next month when EA host their major event to likely show off Battlefield 2042.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh