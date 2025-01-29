Is it worth playing Battlefield V in 2025?

Battlefield V (released in November 2018) still remains quite relevant in the Battlefield series, even in 2025. Although it was heavily criticized at launch for certain story choices and some other details, the game has significantly improved over the years. With a healthy player base in certain servers and gameplay that stood the test of time, Battlefield V definitely deserves a play in 2025.

In this guide, we have shared all the details you will need to know to make the decision of whether you should give this game a shot or not in 2025.

Why should or shouldn’t you play Battlefield V in 2025?

Despite its age, the game is still quite popular (Image via EA)

Server activity

Despite being several years old, Battlefield V still boasts a healthy player base, particularly on consoles like Xbox. Some regions have consistent full servers, with modes like Conquest, Breakthrough, and Team Deathmatch still active.

Reports from North American servers show regular matches with minimal issues. Players have noted that the Xbox version, in particular, has stable and consistent online play, and it's a popular pick for playing with friends.

However, according to reports, player activity does vary by region, with some servers (like Oceania) experiencing a lower server population compared to other lobbies.

Cross-generation play

The game has also remained accessible for players across both older and newer console generations, allowing for cross-platform play that keeps the player base more active.

Content and updates

It has solid gameplay but don't expect any new updates (Image via EA)

Initially criticized for a lack of content at launch, Battlefield V has since added multiple new modes and maps, including the "Firestorm" battle royale, and "Grand Operations", which blends large-scale, multi-stage combat. These modes keep the gameplay fresh and offer variety.

However, it's important to note that Battlefield V hasn't received major updates since 2020, meaning there will be no new content, expansions, or fixes coming from DICE. If you're expecting new content and updates from this game, you may be severely disappointed.

Gameplay

Battlefield V focuses heavily on team-based mechanics, large-scale destruction, and vehicular combat, which remain as engaging in 2025 as when the game launched. Players who prefer working with a squad to achieve objectives and enjoy immersive attention to WW2 details will find the core gameplay to be exactly their cup of tea.

While Battlefield V's Firestorm was not developed by DICE itself, it stands as an intriguing option for those who enjoy battle royale games. It's one of the more polished battle royale modes available and offers a massive map with destructible environments, vehicles, and a solid focus on team play.

In the end, the decision to play Battlefield V in 2025 is completely up to you. However, if you are a fan of large-scale, team-based combat and particularly seeking an affordable, consistent multiplayer experience, then you should definitely give the game a chance.

