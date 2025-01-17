Battlefield 2042 update 8.4.0 brings new Vault Drop and unlocked Frontlines

The Battlefield 2042 update 8.4.0 patch notes are now live. The developers will add new Vault Drops with the first update of the year. Along with that, Frontlines and Conquest will be the unlocked modes for the next two weeks. The update 8.4.0 will also deliver several gameplay changes and bug fixes with a specific focus on vehicles.

Read on to learn everything new coming with Battlefield 2042 update 8.4.0.

Battlefield 2042 update 8.4.0: All changes coming in-game

The developers have scheduled Battlefield 2042 update 8.4.0 to arrive on January 21, 2025. Below are all the changes that will arrive in-game with this patch:

New Vault Drop in Battlefield 2042 update 8.4.0 - M3A3 Bradley & BMP-2

Jump into the M3A3 Bradley and the BMP-2, two fan-favorite war machines originating from Battlefield: Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 3. Remade for Battlefield 2042, each of these infantry fighting vehicles will be a supreme resource for skilled No-Pats nabbing one of its four seats.

The team specifically chose these versatile fighting machines due to their iconic significance and fan-favorite status across Battlefield. These fighting machines behave, function, and look different from their Battlefield Portal variants.

To fit their new roles on All-Out Warfare they have been made to be as asymmetrical as they can be, with a new equipment slot for your loadout, newly added and tweaked abilities, and polish specific to these IFVs.

The team has made sure that they are open to the possibility of experimentation and fitting specific vehicle builds and gameplay types, be it a defensive tankbuster or a hyper-aggressive glass cannon, these two new Vault Drop Vehicles are set to empower any squad on the Battlefield.

Unlocked Frontlines and Conquest

Battlefield 2042 update 8.4.0 has unlocked Frontlines and Conquest (Image via EA Dice)

As we know you’ll be eager to test out the vault drops, we’re adding two unlocked modes over the next two weeks. From January 21st onwards Frontlines Unlocked will allow you to play the new IFVs released in this patch without the need to unlock them first. Additionally, the M3A3 Bradley and the BMP-2 will be available on all objectives, not just the final ones!

Switching over on January 28th, Conquest Unlocked allows for the same freedom to all players, as well as access to Light Transports and Attack Helicopters! This way you’ll be able to get into the action right away and try out both IFVs before unlocking them yourself.

Speaking of unlocking, earning Ribbons in Frontlines and Conquest will count double!

Changelog in Battlefield 2042 update 8.4.0

Battlefield 2042 IFV’s - M3A3 Bradley & BMP-2

Developer comment: The changes to the Bradley and BMP-2 will affect the new additions to the Battlefield 2042 roster, and do not include the versions usable in Portal.

Added a new slot for both vehicles to open up the possibility to mix and match different loadouts.

Added visual effects for systemic damage on the IFVs.

Improved visibility of driver first-person views when second seat gunner rotates.

Both vehicles are now using a 4-seat configuration down from 6, in order to better fit in the category they are set in.

IFV armor-piercing shell now penetrates the dozer shield.

The primary cannon of the IFV's velocity increased by 10%.

Increased damage of armor-piercing shell vs Soldier body.

Various abilities have been moved between slots to allow for specific vehicle builds.

Added active protection system for both IFVs.

Added thermal weapons for passengers of the IFVs.

Updated the mesh along with various other changes to the art for the Bradley and BMP to better fit in with the Battlefield 2042 world.

Added coax weapon and mesh for the Bradley.

Additional abilities and weapons:

Shared loadout

Primary: 25mm cannon

Secondary weapons:

New to Bradley: Coax machine gun, Guided missile, APFSDS-T Sabot Shells

TOW

Gunner:

New: HMG with Thermal scope.

HMG

Equipment slot 1:

Thermal Smoke Package

Active Armor

Improved warhead

Equipment slot 2:

New: Repair System

New Active Protection System

Equipment slot 3:

New: Stealth Package

Quick reload - see balance changes below

Maintenance - see balance changes below

Proximity scan - tweaked version of previously electronic warfare package.

Ability changes:

Improved warhead

Now deals 25% more damage on impact and blast damage.

Developer comment: Previously was only on impact. This is to double down on the glass cannon build when configured with this ability.

Vehicle armor is now compromised when using this ability and will take more damage than usual.

Developer comment: This also supplements the glass cannon build.

All weapons on the vehicle now benefit from this ability, not just primary weapons.

Stealth Package

New: Now hides the vehicle from most spotting attempts.

New: Hides the vehicle from thermal optics.

Lock on weapons take longer to lock on to the vehicle - same functionality players know from Thermal Camo in Portal.

Maintenance

Shortens the time it takes for the natural health regen to kick in, it repairs the vehicle at a higher rate and it also applies to each systemic damage of the vehicle so the broken system will be back online quicker.

Quick Reload Package

It now applies to all vehicle weapons (previously only applied to primary weapons), weapons such as the COAX that do not use a reload or replenish will instead have a longer up time before reaching overheat threshold.

Active Armor

It applies to both vehicle armor and each system, requiring all vehicle systems to take additional damage before breaking.

Guided Missile

Added the possibility to fire and lock on after in order to open up opportunities for new gameplay moments.

Developer comments: We will monitor this change and evaluate its impact going forward.

Increased impact damage of primary cannon from 32 to 48

Improved mobility on both IFVs, it should now be easier to move from a standstill position and turn at various speeds.

Added new minimap and in-world icon for the IFVs.

Guided missiles fired by the IFV will no longer lock on air vehicles unless a teammate designates the air vehicle.

Updated the distance and angle locking criteria for the guided missiles on IFVs.

Proximity scan now has a 20m radius and functions for both infantry and explosives.

Updated FoV for IFVs’ passengers.

Improved zoom view on the IFV to be compatible with other Battlefield 2042 vehicles.

IFVs now use the same material and damage model as other vehicles of the same type.

The M3A3 Bradley now has zoom on the port weapons.

Updated camera position and aim constraints on all seats for both new IFVs.

Fixed an issue that shots with steep angles wouldn’t deal consistent damage.

Added new UI elements for the guided missile of the IFVs to support their behavior and readability.

Added new impact hit audio elements depending on which ability is equipped for the IFVs to help readability.

For example, when using Improved Warhead, your vehicle has less armor than usual, therefore damage sounds will be more noticeable.

Missile arm activates when using both tow or guided missiles.

Improved flying characteristics of tow and guided missiles on IFVs.

Added new icons for passive abilities.

Added landing boosters for the IFVs when called in via the call-ins menu.

Added BMP-2 and Bradley to the end of the round screen.

Updated position of the camera when applying cosmetics on Bradley and BMP-2

Added a vignette for the port weapons for a better presentation of the seat that is occupied.

New mesh for the Active Protection System to fit the new colors of the vehicle.

Removed smoke from the IFV and replaced it with thermal smoke ability.

Disabled neutral steering for IFVs, stopping them from moving forward when steering.

IFV primary ammo increased from 6 to 8.

Primary cannon and armor-piercing shells no longer use the same ammo pool as the Portal variant. Instead, they work as primary and secondary weapons, separately.

Increased base impact damage of primary cannon from 32 to 48.

Health regen on IFVs have been updated to be identical with other vehicles of the same class on 2042 AOW.

Vehicles

Added insertion cinematic for the Pondhawk.

Fixed an issue where the 9k22 Tunguska laser designation UI would overlap.

Fixed an issue where certain vehicle hints would remain on screen when they should not.

Improvement to suspension and other driving simulations to help lessen the frequency of getting stuck to other objects in the world.

Fixed an issue where vehicle hints would show up as unassigned under certain circumstances.

Updated various elements of first-person view screen effects that are applied on vehicles, reducing vibrancy and causing a more grounded feel when in first person.

A half-track wheel on Portal is now included as systemic damage.

Helicopters

Fixed an issue where AI soldiers did not use Repair System abilities when deploying on the UH-60 Helicopter.

Stealth Helicopters suppressed gunner weapons no longer spot the vehicle.

Characters & Gadgets

Fixed an issue where custom color selections (enemy, team, quad, and self-color options) did not apply on icons and gadget lights.

Added persistence logic to the M67 Grenade (BF3)

Fixed an issue where the Spawn Beacon color would not update after changing squad correctly.

Updated tutorial video for Angel loadout crate.

Fixed an issue with SRAW not getting resupplied when revived by Irish.

Progression

Vehicle Disabled XP now tells you which part of the vehicle was disabled.

This was everything mentioned in the Battlefield 2042 update 8.4.0 patch notes. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on FPS titles like Battlefield 2042.

