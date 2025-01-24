EA is reportedly running biggest Battlefield 6 playtest to not repeat the same mistakes

The highly anticipated Battlefield 6 is reportedly going through the biggest playtest ever to ensure that the developers do not repeat the mistakes made in the previous two installments. According to journalist Tom Henderson, internal sources have reported that the current title is undergoing frequent player testing, gathering the largest feedback data from them. Furthermore, in an interview conducted by IGN, the head of EA Studios Vince Zempella shared some exclusive details regarding the upcoming title.

Battlefield 6 is reportedly in its biggest playtest ever ahead of its release

EA and Dice are reportedly conducting the biggest playtest of Battlefield 6 with external players and gathering crucial feedback from the community to avoid the mistakes made in the last two titles. According to Tom Henderson, this time the developers are considering a “player first” approach to improve the upcoming title and avoid past blunders.

A still of Battlefield 2042 gameplay (Image via EA Dice)

Currently, four major studios — DICE, Motive, Criterion Games, and Ripple Effect — are working on this title to improve it. In an interview with IGN, Zampella, the head of EA Studios, revealed that the upcoming title will feature a 64-player base map and the return of the class-based system. Most importantly, they are focusing on setting the game in modern times, and it will also include full destruction features.

When asked why the game is reverting to this foundational approach, Zampella replied:

“I mean, if you look back to the peak or the pinnacle of Battlefield, it’s that Battlefield 3… Battlefield 4 era where everything was modern. And I think we have to get back to the core of what Battlefield is and do that amazingly well, and then we’ll see where it goes from there. But I think for me, it’s that peak of Battlefield-ness is in that Battlefield 3 and 4 days. So I think it’s nostalgic for players, for me, for the teams even. Those are kind of the heyday…although I would say 1942 also.”

In the same interview, Zempella also stated that they aim to launch Battlefield 6 by the end of this year. However, the details regarding modes and maps remain uncertain.

