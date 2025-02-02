Battlefield 1 is on sale with 95% off, here's how to get it 

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Feb 02, 2025 10:22 GMT
You can buy Battlefield 1 at the lowest price ever (Image via Electronic Arts)
You can buy Battlefield 1 at the lowest price ever (Image via Electronic Arts)

Battlefield 1 is an iconic first-person shooter set during World War I that has captivated players with its immersive gameplay and narrative. To everyone's surprise, an unannounced sale on Steam is currently offering Battlefield 1 at a 95% discount. Available for less than $2, this is the lowest recorded price ever for this iconic FPS title.

With that in mind, this article highlights everything you need to know about this sale.

Also read: Rockstar Games Sale offers titles like GTA 5 at up to 80% discount on Steam for a limited time

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Battlefield 1 is available at a 95% Discount

As part of the current promotion on Steam, Battlefield 1 is priced at just $1.99, down from its regular price of $39.99. As mentioned before, this is the lowest recorded price for this game since its release on June 11, 2020. This sale will remain active until February 10, 2025, after which the price is expected to revert to the standard one.

also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover

If you are not aware, Battlefield 1 is the tenth installment in the renowned Battlefield series — developed by DICE and published by Electronic Arts. The game transports players to various World War I battlefields, featuring a diverse range of weapons, vehicles, and environments that aim to authentically replicate the era. Furthermore, they can engage in both single-player campaigns and expansive multiplayer modes.

The game is also available for $1.99 on Playstation and Xbox. However, that requires a monthly subscription to either PS Plus or Xbox Game Pass, respectively, to get multiplayer access. Meanwhile, PC users do not require any active paid subscription to play the online multiplayer.

Here's how to purchase the game on the Steam store:

  • Launch Steam and type Battlefield 1 in the top right search bar.
  • Click on the game and select Add to Cart.
  • Proceed to checkout and complete the purchase using your preferred payment method.
  • Once the purchase is successful, the game will be added to your Steam Library automatically.

If you are interested, you can buy the game on Steam here.

Also read: Is it worth playing Battlefield V in 2025?

Read more FPS articles here:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Shraman Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी