Battlefield 1 is on sale with 95% off, here's how to get it 

Battlefield 1 is an iconic first-person shooter set during World War I that has captivated players with its immersive gameplay and narrative. To everyone's surprise, an unannounced sale on Steam is currently offering Battlefield 1 at a 95% discount. Available for less than $2, this is the lowest recorded price ever for this iconic FPS title.

With that in mind, this article highlights everything you need to know about this sale.

Also read: Rockstar Games Sale offers titles like GTA 5 at up to 80% discount on Steam for a limited time

Battlefield 1 is available at a 95% Discount

As part of the current promotion on Steam, Battlefield 1 is priced at just $1.99, down from its regular price of $39.99. As mentioned before, this is the lowest recorded price for this game since its release on June 11, 2020. This sale will remain active until February 10, 2025, after which the price is expected to revert to the standard one.

If you are not aware, Battlefield 1 is the tenth installment in the renowned Battlefield series — developed by DICE and published by Electronic Arts. The game transports players to various World War I battlefields, featuring a diverse range of weapons, vehicles, and environments that aim to authentically replicate the era. Furthermore, they can engage in both single-player campaigns and expansive multiplayer modes.

The game is also available for $1.99 on Playstation and Xbox. However, that requires a monthly subscription to either PS Plus or Xbox Game Pass, respectively, to get multiplayer access. Meanwhile, PC users do not require any active paid subscription to play the online multiplayer.

Here's how to purchase the game on the Steam store:

Launch Steam and type Battlefield 1 in the top right search bar.

Click on the game and select Add to Cart.

Proceed to checkout and complete the purchase using your preferred payment method.

Once the purchase is successful, the game will be added to your Steam Library automatically.

If you are interested, you can buy the game on Steam here.

Also read: Is it worth playing Battlefield V in 2025?

