Rockstar Games Sale offers GTA 5 at up to 80% discount on Steam for a limited time

Rockstar Games Sale is currently live on Steam, and gamers can buy titles like GTA 5 at up to a staggering 80% discount ahead of the Lunar New Year 2025. Other beloved titles like GTA 4 and Trilogy Definitive Edition are also on sale, giving a variety of Grand Theft Auto experiences at discounted prices. Some of the classic Rockstar titles like Bully also made the cut, making it the best time to relive moments from Rockstar Universe.

The Steam sale will end on February 6, 2025. Read on to learn more about the deals that one can get during this period.

Steam sale offers Rockstar Games titles like GTA 5 at much lower prices: Everything you need to know

A cover picture of the Grand Theft Auto 5: Premium Edition (Image by Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games always gives exciting discounts on some of its best games, and this time is no exception. There is a lot of variety in the ongoing sale on Steam, featuring fan-favorite titles like GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. Here’s how much discount one can get on select games during the ongoing sale:

Trending

Grand Theft Auto games

Grand Theft Auto 5 – 40% off

Grand Theft Auto 5: Premium Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle – 31% off

Grand Theft Auto 5: Premium Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle – 23% off

Grand Theft Auto 5: Premium Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle – 25% off

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – 60% off

Grand Theft Auto 4: The Complete Edition – 70% off

Red Dead Redemption games

Red Dead Redemption (featuring Undead Nightmare) – 20% off

Red Dead Redemption 2 – 80% off

Red Dead Redemption and Red Dead Redemption 2 bundle – 51% off

Classic games

Bully: Scholarship Edition – 65% off

Max Payne 3 – 70% off

L.A. Noire – 70% off

Manhunt – 65% off

Keep in mind that the discounts may vary depending on store location.

Also Check: New Grand Theft Auto Online update gives a rare vehicle livery

Furthermore, Rockstar recently released the GTA Online Lunar New Year update 2025, adding tons of content to GTA 5’s multiplayer mode. Things like new race events, collectibles, and in-game bonuses have been made available for players to enjoy.

Although Grand Theft Auto 6 is still far away from its release, gamers can experience some of the best that Rockstar Games has to offer and save money via ongoing discounts.

Also Check: Rockstar finally adds new content to Grand Theft Auto 5 Online which isn't a car

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback