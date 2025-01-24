Rockstar Games Sale offers GTA 5 at up to 80% discount on Steam for a limited time

Rockstar Games Sale is currently live on Steam, and gamers can buy titles like GTA 5 at up to a staggering 80% discount ahead of the Lunar New Year 2025. Other beloved titles like GTA 4 and Trilogy Definitive Edition are also on sale, giving a variety of Grand Theft Auto experiences at discounted prices. Some of the classic Rockstar titles like Bully also made the cut, making it the best time to relive moments from Rockstar Universe.
The Steam sale will end on February 6, 2025. Read on to learn more about the deals that one can get during this period.
Steam sale offers Rockstar Games titles like GTA 5 at much lower prices: Everything you need to know
Rockstar Games always gives exciting discounts on some of its best games, and this time is no exception. There is a lot of variety in the ongoing sale on Steam, featuring fan-favorite titles like GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. Here’s how much discount one can get on select games during the ongoing sale:
Grand Theft Auto games
- Grand Theft Auto 5 – 40% off
- Grand Theft Auto 5: Premium Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle – 31% off
- Grand Theft Auto 5: Premium Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle – 23% off
- Grand Theft Auto 5: Premium Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle – 25% off
- Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – 60% off
- Grand Theft Auto 4: The Complete Edition – 70% off
Red Dead Redemption games
- Red Dead Redemption (featuring Undead Nightmare) – 20% off
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – 80% off
- Red Dead Redemption and Red Dead Redemption 2 bundle – 51% off
Classic games
- Bully: Scholarship Edition – 65% off
- Max Payne 3 – 70% off
- L.A. Noire – 70% off
- Manhunt – 65% off
Keep in mind that the discounts may vary depending on store location.
Also Check: New Grand Theft Auto Online update gives a rare vehicle livery
Furthermore, Rockstar recently released the GTA Online Lunar New Year update 2025, adding tons of content to GTA 5’s multiplayer mode. Things like new race events, collectibles, and in-game bonuses have been made available for players to enjoy.
Although Grand Theft Auto 6 is still far away from its release, gamers can experience some of the best that Rockstar Games has to offer and save money via ongoing discounts.
Also Check: Rockstar finally adds new content to Grand Theft Auto 5 Online which isn't a car