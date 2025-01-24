  • home icon
  • GTA
  • Rockstar Games Sale offers GTA 5 at up to 80% discount on Steam for a limited time

Rockstar Games Sale offers GTA 5 at up to 80% discount on Steam for a limited time

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Jan 24, 2025 18:26 GMT
A brief report on Rockstar Games Sale offering GTA 5 at up to 80% discount on Steam for a limited time (Image via Rockstar Games)
A brief report on Rockstar Games Sale offering GTA 5 at up to 80% discount on Steam for a limited time (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games Sale is currently live on Steam, and gamers can buy titles like GTA 5 at up to a staggering 80% discount ahead of the Lunar New Year 2025. Other beloved titles like GTA 4 and Trilogy Definitive Edition are also on sale, giving a variety of Grand Theft Auto experiences at discounted prices. Some of the classic Rockstar titles like Bully also made the cut, making it the best time to relive moments from Rockstar Universe.

The Steam sale will end on February 6, 2025. Read on to learn more about the deals that one can get during this period.

Steam sale offers Rockstar Games titles like GTA 5 at much lower prices: Everything you need to know

A cover picture of the Grand Theft Auto 5: Premium Edition (Image by Rockstar Games)
A cover picture of the Grand Theft Auto 5: Premium Edition (Image by Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games always gives exciting discounts on some of its best games, and this time is no exception. There is a lot of variety in the ongoing sale on Steam, featuring fan-favorite titles like GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. Here’s how much discount one can get on select games during the ongoing sale:

also-read-trending Trending

Grand Theft Auto games

  • Grand Theft Auto 5 – 40% off
  • Grand Theft Auto 5: Premium Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle – 31% off
  • Grand Theft Auto 5: Premium Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle – 23% off
  • Grand Theft Auto 5: Premium Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle – 25% off
  • Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – 60% off
  • Grand Theft Auto 4: The Complete Edition – 70% off

Red Dead Redemption games

  • Red Dead Redemption (featuring Undead Nightmare) – 20% off
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 – 80% off
  • Red Dead Redemption and Red Dead Redemption 2 bundle – 51% off

Classic games

  • Bully: Scholarship Edition – 65% off
  • Max Payne 3 – 70% off
  • L.A. Noire – 70% off
  • Manhunt – 65% off

Keep in mind that the discounts may vary depending on store location.

Also Check: New Grand Theft Auto Online update gives a rare vehicle livery

youtube-cover

Furthermore, Rockstar recently released the GTA Online Lunar New Year update 2025, adding tons of content to GTA 5’s multiplayer mode. Things like new race events, collectibles, and in-game bonuses have been made available for players to enjoy.

Although Grand Theft Auto 6 is still far away from its release, gamers can experience some of the best that Rockstar Games has to offer and save money via ongoing discounts.

Also Check: Rockstar finally adds new content to Grand Theft Auto 5 Online which isn't a car

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी