GTA 5 Online Lunar New Year update 2025: All you need to know

Rockstar Games is about to release the GTA 5 Online Lunar New Year update 2025 today, January 23, 2025. The Lunar New Year is a celebration based on the lunar calendar, also known as the Spring Festival in China. Rockstar Games will not only offer gifts to claim but also add brand-new content to the popular multiplayer title.

This article shares everything one must know about the GTA 5 Online Lunar New Year update 2025.

GTA 5 Online Lunar New Year update 2025: Everything to know

The GTA Online Lunar New Year update comes once a year, making it a special event in Los Santos that players get to enjoy for a limited time. Here are some important things to know about this year’s content releasing on January 23, 2025:

1) GTA 5 Online Lunar New Year update 2025: New content

A screenshot of an in-game loading screen sharing GTA Online Lunar New Year update details (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has already hinted at some of the new content that fans can expect this year. According to them, there will be brand new Lunar New Year Stunt Races added to the game today. These will supposedly be a variation of the standard Stunt Race events that gamers can currently participate in.

Completing one Lunar New Year Stunt Race will give Maibatsu Penumbra FF's limited-time livery.

Moreover, a new type of collectibles called Yuanbao will be available today. There will be 36 of them, and collecting all will unlock the Gold Snake Snato Capra Outfit. It’s really interesting to see Rockstar adding a new treasure hunt-like activity in 2025.

Similarly, there will be a couple of gifts to claim till February 12, 2025:

Gray Snake King Cap

Red Snake Soul Cap

Snake King Pendant

Snake Soul Pendant

Red Serpent Leather Jacket

Black Snake Yogarishima Outfit

2) GTA 5 Online Lunar New Year update 2025: Release time

Like normal weekly updates, the GTA 5 Lunar New Year update 2025 will go live at 2:00 PT today, January 23, 2025. Keep in mind that there won’t be any downloadable files needed to access the new content.

3) GTA 5 Online Lunar New Year update 2025: Other bonuses and discounts

The GTA Lunar New Year update this year will also give the following bonuses as part of the weekly event:

2x money on Nightclub Daily Income and Good Missions from Yohan

Moreover, the following items will be on discount till January 30, 2025:

30% off:

Hijak Ruston

Declasse Vamos

Lampadati Pigalle

Albany V-STR

Invetero Coquette D10

Maibatsu Penumbra FF

Annis 300R

Nightclub

Tactical SMG (Gun Van)

40% off:

Buckingham Volatus

The Lunar New Year update will be available on PS4, PS5 Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

