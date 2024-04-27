If you're searching for the GTA Online Gun Van location today, you've landed on the right page. We've got the exact location where you can find the van along with detailed instructions on how to reach there. You'll also get all the details on the latest stock in the Gun Van. The Gun Van is a mobile weapons dealer that was added to the game with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

If you want some rare and unique weapons in Grand Theft Auto Online that aren't sold in Ammu-Nation, the Gun Van is your only choice. It also offers discounts on regular weapons and supplies like body armor and throwables. With all that in mind, here's the updated GTA Online Gun Van location today (April 29, 2024).

GTA Online Gun Van location today is near Oriental Theater

The exact location where you will find the Gun Van on April 28, 2024 (Image via GTA Wiki)

In order to find the GTA Online Gun Van location today, you'll need to head over to Downtown Boulevard in Los Santos. This is in Downtown Vinewood, where the iconic Vinewood Walk of Fame can be found. Now, right in the center of Downtown Blvd is the Oriental Theater, with a tattoo parlor and the Doppler cinema nearby.

From here, go south, towards a parking garage. The Gun Van will be located inside this garage. Some other landmarks here include the Downtown Vinewood Nightclub and the Hawick Agency in Grand Theft Auto Online. If coming from the direction of the Nightclub, just head south into the next block. If you're next to the Agency, go west instead.

There are a total of 24 possible locations where the Gun Van can spawn in the game, with six more yet to arrive. The last date of appearance is scheduled to be in 2026, which is almost a year after the Grand Theft Auto 6 release date. However, some of these locations remain disabled during certain time periods.

What's in stock in GTA Online Gun Van location today

The Gun Van can be found inside the garage (Image via GTA Wiki)

The stock of the Gun Van will change with every GTA Online weekly update, so today's stock is the same as yesterday's. This week, the Machete is the only item you can save money on — it's currently on sale for 60% off. Here's what you can expect to find in the Gun Van right now:

Weapons:

Machete

Tactical SMG

Up-n-Atomizer

Grenade Launcher

Sniper Rifle

Heavy Revolver

Throwables:

Proximity Mine

Pipe Bomb

Molotov

Body Armor:

Super Light Armor

Light Armor

Standard Armor

Heavy Armor

Super Heavy Armor

The fact that players still look out for Gun Vans proves that Grand Theft Auto Online is still going strong despite Rockstar having announced their next game already. However, the GTA 6 second trailer is expected to raise the hype even further.

GTA Online Gun Van location (April 27, 2024)

The Gun Van location for yesterday was near Hookies, the family seafood restaurant located in North Chumash, right next to the Great Ocean Highway. This location is just north of the Fort Zancudo military base, in the western part of San Andreas, and the Gun Van here spawns right behind the restaurant in an alley.

FAQs on GTA Online Gun Van location today

Where is the Gun Van in GTA 5 Online?

The GTA Online Gun Van location today (April 29, 2024) is at a garage south of the Oriental Theater, Downtown Vinewood, Los Santos.

Where to get Railgun in GTA 5 online?

You can buy the Railgun in Grand Theft Auto Online from the Gun Van if it's in stock, for a base price of $730,000.

Will Gun Van return in Grand Theft Auto 6?

It's currently not known if the Gun Van will return in Grand Theft Auto 6 or not, as Rockstar has revealed nothing about its online mode.

